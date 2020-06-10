What you need to know about the top picks in the 2020 MLB draft

SECAUCUS, NJ - JUNE 08: The Draft board is seen ahead of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft at MLB Network on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The 2020 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Wednesday with the first of five rounds.

In total, only 160 players will be drafted this season. From there, the remaining undrafted players will have an opportunity to sign anywhere for a maximum of $20,000. As Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown recently noted, that could create a “wild, wild west” scenario.

Rounds 2-5 will be held on Thursday.

As always, there is an intriguing group of prospects with big potential who are now positioned to take MLB by storm in the years ahead. Below is a capsule look at the top 10 picks and some other notable prospects. We will be posting updates throughout the night.

No. 1: Detroit Tigers — Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

In 129 games at Arizona State, Torkelson hit .337/.463/.729 with 54 home runs.

What the experts are saying: The power-hitting first baseman projects as a fast mover through the minor leagues and a long-term force in the middle of an MLB lineup. His selection also bucks one of the most interesting trends in MLB draft history. Since 1961, only two right-handed hitting, right-handed throwing first baseman — Dave McCarty (No. 3 in 1991) and Andrew Vaughn (No. 3 in 2019) — have been selected within the top five picks. Torkelson is the third and the highest drafted among them.

No. 2: Baltimore Orioles — Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

Kjerstad hit .343/.421/.590 with 37 home runs in 150 games at Arkansas.

What the experts are saying: If Torkelson is the best power hitter in the draft, Kjerstad isn’t far behind. The corner outfielder flashed raw power at Arkansas, and did so against some of the best competition at the college ranks. The question is whether he’ll for average at the professional level. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was also less than desirable, which indicates he could take a longer path to MLB. The Orioles are committed to a long-term rebuild, so they have time to wait.

No. 3: Miami Marlins — Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

In 46 games (15 starts) at Minnesota, Meyer posted a sparkling 2.03 ERA. He struck out 187 batters in 148 innings.

What the experts are saying: Meyer might be the most interesting player selected in the first round. The 6-foot, 185-pound right-hander only made 15 starts during his college career. That's a fairly small sample size for teams looking to invest a top pick. However, he did flash strong upside thanks to a fastball that topped out at 101 mph and a slider that reached the low 90s. The concerns surrounding Meyer are durability due to his smaller frame and consistency because of his limited time on the hill. But his upside was intriguing enough for the Marlins to make him a top three pick.

No. 4: Kansas City Royals — Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

Lacy posted a 2.07 ERA in 42 games (21 starts) at Texas A&M. He struck out 224 batters over 152 innings.

What the experts are saying: Lacy is a true four-pitch pitcher with a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider that helps him put hitters away. The issue for the 6-foot-4 left-hander is often his control. During his college career Lacy either walked or hit 14.3% of the hitters he faced. It's a concern, but any improvement will cement his upside for Kansas City.

No. 5: Toronto Blue Jays — Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

Martin hit .368/.474/.532 across three seasons at Vanderbilt. He was previously drafted by the Cleveland Indians (37th round, 2017).

What the experts are saying: While some view Torkelson as the surest bet to succeed, others view Martin as a more well-rounded player who has more room to grow. There are concerns about Martin's size (he's 6'0", 185 pounds), power potential and where he'll fit in defensively. But his raw abilities — quick bat, pitch recognition, good hands and excellent speed — give him a solid foundation to build off of. He’ll fit well alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

No. 6: Seattle Mariners — Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

Hancock posted a 3.80 ERA over career 33 starts at Georgia. He struck out 206 batters in 192 innings.

What the experts are saying: Hancock might be the most polished pitcher in this draft. His fastball, slider and changeup are all plus pitches. Most importantly, he has good command of all three pitches. His readiness and steadiness adds some extra appeal. There will be less need for maintenance, which could allow him to reach the Mariners rotation in short order.

No. 7: Pittsburgh Pirates — Nick Gonzales, 2B/SS, New Mexico State

Gonzales hit .399/.502/.747 with 37 home runs in 128 games at New Mexico State.

What the experts are saying: Gonzales is a pure hitter. After finishing just one hit shy of being a .400 career hitter in college, the general feeling is his bat is already close to ready. The question is where he'll fit defensively. Gonzales manned shortstop in college, but didn't show enough range or arm strength to cement it as his primary position. Second base is his likely destination. Once that transition is made, he should be ready for Pittsburgh.

