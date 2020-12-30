What we still don’t know about COVID-19

David Knowles
·Editor
·8 min read

Roughly one year has passed since the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the globe, infecting well over 81 million people worldwide and killing more than 1.7 million. COVID-19, the disease caused by infection with the coronavirus, has disrupted daily life in a profound way, leaving virtually no one unaffected.

Restrictions have been put in place around the world in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus, mandating drastic changes in daily routines for billions of people. Scientists launched thousands of research projects to understand the virus, and governments rushed to subsidize the development, production and distribution of vaccines for COVID-19, offering hope that the end of the pandemic could be within sight. And yet, for all that has changed and all that we have learned about COVID-19, there remain many unanswered questions.

Here are some of the things we still don’t know about COVID-19.

Where did the virus come from?

Residents pay for groceries over barriers set up to ring fence a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents pay for groceries over barriers at a wet market on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, April 1. (Reuters)

Though the coronavirus pandemic has been traced back to the live-animal market in Wuhan, China, it is unclear how a virus that is believed to have originated in bats jumped to people. The World Health Organization will center its own investigation into how the virus became infectious to humans in Wuhan, yet it remains unclear how much the government of China, which attempted to hide the outbreak in its initial weeks, will cooperate. The WHO will look at the different animals sold at the market and dig into hospital records of those first infected with the virus to try to determine if a specific species transmitted it.

“Finding an animal with a SARS-CoV2 infection is like looking for a needle in the world’s largest haystack. They may never find a ‘smoking bat,’” Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen told Nature.

Numerous studies have concluded that COVID-19 was not created in a laboratory.

Why are children less at risk than adults?

A counselor wearing a protective face mask plays with children as summer camps reopen amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Carls Family YMCA summer camp in Milford, Michigan, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A counselor wearing a protective face mask plays with children as summer camps reopen amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Carls Family YMCA summer camp in Milford, Mich., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children below the age of 18 have been infected, sickened and died from COVID-19 at significantly lower rates than adults. While that age demographic accounts for 22.6 percent of the U.S. population, in the early stages of the pandemic they accounted for just 3 percent of COVID cases. In the months since then, the percentage has risen to between 12 percent and 15.9 percent, according to a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 remain lower than those for adults.

The underlying reason for the discrepancy between children and adults is still being researched. A study published in the journal Nature suggests that kids’ immune systems are better able to handle the virus, and that some children may develop antibodies for the virus without ever testing positive for it.

With research still ongoing, the CDC is quick to warn that it isn’t safe to assume that children aren’t contributing to the pandemic.

“While fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, can get sick from COVID-19, and can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others,” the CDC states on its website.

What is the herd immunity threshold?

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (unseen) before receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on December 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Herd immunity describes the point at which an epidemic stops spreading because enough people are resistant to a disease — either because they contracted and survived it, or through vaccination — that the infectious agent cannot find enough new hosts to infect, protecting the entire population. As Fauci points out, herd immunity for COVID-19 is, so far, based on guesswork.

After being criticized for comments he made to the New York Times about what the herd immunity threshold for the COVID-19 vaccine may be, Dr. Anthony Fauci admittedt to CNN that scientists don’t yet have a specific answer.

“We have to realize that we have to be humble and realize we don’t know. These are pure estimates and the calculations that I made — 70, 75 percent — it’s a range. The range is going to be between 70 and 85 percent,” Fauci said.

He drew a comparison to measles, for which the herd immunity threshold is 90 percent. Because measles is more transmissible than the coronavirus Fauci said he estimates the necessary level of immunity for COVID-19 will be lower. As of Tuesday, just 2 million Americans out of a population over 330 million had received the vaccine.

What are the long term health implications?

Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Judie Shape, 81, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

President Trump’s swift recovery from COVID-19 after a brief hospital stay led many people to underestimate the dangers of the disease. Growing research suggests that while most patients recover from the disease within weeks after contracting it — and less than two percent of cases in the U.S. are fatal — a significant number face longer term issues. According to the CDC, the most commonly reported long-term symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, and joint and chest pain. Other patients have reported depression, difficulty concentrating, muscle pain, intermittent fever and lasting headaches. Less common long-term side effects include inflammation of the heart muscle, lung abnormalities, renal problems and hair loss. A small number of COVID-19 patients developed psychosis apparently resulting from biochemical changes in the brain brought on by the virus. How long these side effects may last, or why they impact some patients and not others, is not yet known.

Are the vaccines safe and effective for children under the age of 16?

Wesley Wheeler, President of Global Healthcare at United Parcel Service (UPS) holds up an example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2020. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Wesley Wheeler, President of Global Healthcare at United Parcel Service (UPS) holds up an example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial during a Senate hearing Dec.10, 2020. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now being given to Americans have been approved for use in people over the age of 16, research is still being conducted to determine whether they are safe for younger children. In part, that’s because children were not included in the initial vaccine trials, Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, the head of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s National Hospital told NPR. “So for the Pfizer product, they did include down to 16 years of age in that initial set of data that we saw,” DeBiasi said, “And in fact, they had been enrolling children down to 12 years of age since October. And there were even, you know, a couple hundred children for which we had a little bit of preliminary data to look at for that product. For the Moderna product, they are now just launching a 12 to 17-year-old group of individuals to be studied, and they’ll have over 3,000 children in that study as well.”

DBiasi said that the results of the studies should be available by January or February.

How long will immunity last after vaccination?

After being vaccinated, the body generally takes a few weeks to build immunity to an infectious disease. According to the CDC, that means that a person who receives a vaccine can still be infected with COVID-19 and infect others during that period. What’s less known, however, is how long immunity will last once a person builds it following vaccination. One study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that antibodies for the virus remained in the body three months following the second dose of the vaccine, but more research is needed.

Will people need to be vaccinated every year?

Nurse practitioner Tabe Mase gives U.S. President-elect Joe Biden a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, U.S. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A nurse practitioner gives U.S. President-elect Joe Biden a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Del. on Dec. 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Viruses, whether the flu or COVID-19, mutate constantly. As with the latest, possibly more contagious strain of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kington and has since spread to several countries, mutations can be worrisome, but not all of them will require the production of a new vaccine. The common flu mutates so rapidly that new immunizations are required every year. As yet, it remains unknown whether COVID-19 will be eradicated through vaccines currently in the pipeline or whether it will mutate fast enough to require that people get a yearly immunization for it.

After being vaccinated, can a person still spread COVID-19?

While the COVID-19 vaccines offer the best hope for returning to normal, pre-pandemic life, health experts are quick to warn that even after being inoculated, social distancing measures like face masks may still be needed until a large enough percentage of the population also receives one. “We know vaccination will prevent you from getting sick, but we do not know if the vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus to others yet,” the University of Washington says on its website.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn break off engagement after 3 years together

    The Olympic gold medalist and NHL star will remain friends, after announcing their split on Instagram.

  • Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to miss start of season with undiagnosed illness

    Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.

  • Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss up to 5 weeks with ankle sprain

    The Grizzlies are dealing with several injuries to key players early in the season.

  • Steelers will start QB Mason Rudolph against Browns, Ben Roethlisberger will rest

    Ben Roethlisberger hasn't had a week off since the Steelers' Week 4 bye.

  • Report: NBA finalizing return to Disney World with shortened G League season

    The NBA is reportedly heading to Orlando again.

  • Brandon Ingram: Anthony Davis speculation 'killed' Lakers' younger players before trade

    The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.

  • 2020 in soccer: Liverpool, Messi, Christine Sinclair punctuated a year like no other

    We all should be celebrated for making it through this COVID-plagued year. So instead of winners and losers, how about we do gainers and also-rans?

  • Cam Newton looks finished as starting QB in NFL

    Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it. 

  • Poker pro disqualified from WSOP Main Event final table after testing positive for COVID-19

    A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the defensemen

    Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.

  • Fantasy football commissioner dies, wins league after gesture in championship round

    The fantasy football community applauded a move to honor a late commissioner.

  • Even bound for exciting Padres, Blake Snell sorry to join the ranks of former Rays stars

    "They really raised me and groomed me," Blake Snell said of the Rays, who traded him to the Padres as his salary rises.

  • Jeep to pay Juventus $55M per season in jersey sponsorship

    TURIN, Italy — Juventus renewed its jersey sponsorship with Jeep in a deal that will bring the Italian champions $55 million per season through 2023-24, the club said Tuesday.Juventus already makes more than $100 million per season from Jeep and brand sponsor Adidas. The German sportswear company is paying the club a base rate of 51 million euros ($62 million) per season through 2026-27.The Jeep extension provides a base fee of 45 million euros ($55 million) “and variable components based on sporting results” beginning in the 2021-22 season, the club said.Jeep and Juventus are controlled by Exor, the Agnelli family holding company.“This agreement stems from the mutual satisfaction of a successful partnership that has been accompanying Juventus and Jeep since 2012/2013 sporting season,” the club said in a statement.In October 2019, the club announced that Jeep had increased its annual sponsorship to 42 million euros ($51 million) — potentially 46 million euros ($56 million) with bonuses — for 2019-20 and this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Posted Up - James Harden's 'roller coaster week' to open the NBA season

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and NBA writer Seerat Sohi connected on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss how the Rockets guard has shown through two games that with or without the drama, James Harden is still James Harden. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Paraguayan soccer player apologizes for exposing penis after scoring

    Thus ends what's truly been a bizarre year for genitals-related soccer stories.

  • COVID-19 put Browns in unfair spot that could cost them wild-card berth. Still, they knew they had to play.

    Given the fact other games have been postponed in 2020, it would be understandable if some thought it was unfair for Cleveland to play Sunday. 

  • Arizona men's basketball self-imposes 1-year post-season ban

    TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year post-season ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday. “The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the (men's basketball) staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the university’s expectation of honest and ethical behaviour,” the school said in a statement. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.” Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12, but won't have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have a revamped roster after freshmen stars Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion were all selected in the NBA draft. The post-season ban includes the Pac-12 tournament. Arizona's season will end against rival Arizona State on March 6. “I understand and fully support the university’s decision to self-impose a one-year post-season ban on our men’s basketball program,” Miller said in a statement. “Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.” Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach. Arizona was one of several schools involved in the federal probe, including Oklahoma State, Kansas and Louisville. Auburn also self-imposed a post-season ban in November. ___ AP College Basketball Writer John Marshall contributed to this report. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Liverpool plays Newcastle; Real Madrid at Elche

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday:ENGLANDLiverpool travels to Newcastle atop the Premier League by three points. But the champions dropped points for only second time in 2020 at home on Sunday in a draw against West Bromwich Albion. Liverpool was hoping to turn to Thiago Alcantara, the creative midfielder signed from Bayern Munich in September who has been sidelined by a knee injury. Thiago has returned to team training but is not ready to play. While Thiago is edging closer to a comeback, Klopp has lost another two players to injury, with centre back Joel Matip sustaining a groin injury against West Brom and midfielder Naby Keita missing that game with another muscle problem. Newcastle is without a win in its past four games and Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles are still out after suffering long-term effects of the coronavirus. Tottenham is also due to host Fulham, although coronavirus cases at its London rival have created doubts about the game going ahead.SPAINAtlético Madrid hosts crosstown rival Getafe without England defender Kieran Trippier, who will miss the match due to his 10-week suspension for breaking betting rules. Sime Vrsaljko will likely take his place at right back after returning from a long injury layoff. Atlético will also be without striker Diego Costa, who rescinded his contact with the club. Diego Simeone’s side has won nine in a row over Getafe at home by a combined goal margin of 23-0. Atlético will need to win to ensure it stays atop the Spanish league. Real Madrid is only behind Atlético on overall goal difference before it visits Elche. Zinedine Zidane has said he expects to give minutes to Eden Hazard, who hasn’t played in a month due to injury. Elche has impressed since being promoted with only four losses in 13 games. Valencia also visits Granada seeking to end a seven-round winless streak, while Celta Vigo hosts Huesca.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Miami QB D'Eriq King suffers apparent right knee injury in Cheez-It Bowl

    King's knee appeared to buckle as he was making a cut on a run in the second quarter.

  • MLS triggering 'force majure' clause in contract over COVID-19 losses

    Less than a year after agreeing to a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, Major League Soccer and its players union are heading back to the bargaining table.  The league has told the MLS Players Association that it will trigger a "force majure" clause in the agreement signed in January because the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts on its business.  A source with knowledge of the situation says the lack of fans has led to a significant lack of revenue and the intention of triggering the clause is to discuss modifications to the agreement over a 30-day period. The MLS regular season was put on hold in mid-March after the virus began to spread across North America. Games began again in July with the MLS is Back tournament held in a "bubble" in Orlando. American teams finished out the campaign in mostly empty home stadiums, but border restrictions forced the three Canadian clubs — Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps — to temporarily move south to finish out their seasons.  MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott says in a statement that players received 95 per cent of their salaries in 2020 and the league lost nearly US$1 billion.  The players union says triggering the force majure clause could result in the league and club owners abandoning the new collective bargaining agreement and commitments that have been made to players.  "After a 2020 season of extreme sacrifice, immeasurable risk to personal health, and a remarkable league-wide effort to successfully return to play, this tone-deaf action by the league discredits the previous sacrifices made by players and the enormous challenges they overcame in 2020," the MLS Players Association said in a statement.  Information from health officials shows that there will continue to be restrictions on fans attending sporting events through the 2021 MLS season, so changes need to be made, Abbott said.  "We recognize the impact that the pandemic has had on our players and appreciate their efforts to restart and complete the 2020 season," he said in a statement. "But, like the other leagues in the United States and Canada, MLS needs to address the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and will engage in good faith discussions with our players about ways to manage the significant economic issues we are facing.”  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.  The Canadian Press