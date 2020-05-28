'What We Do In The Shadows' S2 UK launch date revealed

A still from the first season of What We Do In The Shadows - L-R: Matt Berry, Natasha Demetriou, Kayvan Novak. (BBC/FX)

The second season of cult vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows is coming to BBC iPlayer in June.

The BBC has announced that all ten episodes of season two will be available to stream on 11 June, the day after the season finale airs in North America on FX.

The first season aired in 2019 where it gained a small but devoted following. A third season has just been commissioned.

Created by Flight of the Conchords star Jermaine Clement, based on the 2014 film of the same name which he wrote with Taika Waititi, the mockumentary TV series follows the exploits of four vampires living in New York.

It stars British comics Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Natasia Demetriou as Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja – three traditional but hapless vampires – Mark Proksch, as energy vampire Colin and Harvey Guillén as Nandor’s human familiar Guillermo.

The first season featured a memorable crossover episode that brought together a number of actors known for playing pop culture vampires including Wesley Snipes (Blade), Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive), Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood), and Danny Trejo (From Dusk Til Dawn). Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi also appeared, reprising their roles from the 2014 film.

The second season introduces Haley Joel Osment as Topher, a new human familiar. Other guest stars in the second season include Mark Hamill, Craig Robinson and Benedict Wong.

You’ll also be able to stream the original What We Do In The Shadows film on iPlayer from 6 June.