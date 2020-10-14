What to watch: Week 7 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

Every game in Week 7 is going to feel like the undercard before Saturday night’s main event: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama.

While Week 6 was jam-packed with high-caliber matchups, Week 7 doesn’t look as good on paper. The Georgia-Alabama game is the only ranked vs. ranked game of the weekend, but that doesn’t mean something unexpected won’t pop up during the afternoon.

For the last three weeks, at least one top 10 team has been upset by an unranked opponent. The potential to make it four straight weeks certainly exists on Saturday.

No. 14 BYU at Houston

Time: 9:30 p.m. (Friday) | TV: ESPN | Line: BYU -5 | Total: 63

We’ve got four weeknight games on tap this week, but the biggest is No. 14 BYU’s trip to Houston on Friday night. BYU is off to a hot 4-0 start, mainly against subpar competition. The Cougars outscored their first three opponents by a margin of 148-24 before a 27-20 win over UTSA last weekend. Along the way, the offense has been playing at a high level, averaging 556.8 yards per game. Zach Wilson has been a stud at quarterback. He has thrown for 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 81.2 percent of his passes. He also has six rushing TDs.

Houston finally made its 2020 debut last week in a 49-31 win over Tulane. UH had its first four season openers wiped from the schedule due to COVID-19 issues among its opponents. Dana Holgorsen’s team was definitely a little rusty. UH put up 476 yards of offense and limited the Green Wave to just 211 yards, but five turnovers kept Tulane in the game. Clayton Tune accounted for three of those turnovers, throwing two interceptions and fumbling on a sack. He threw for 311 yards, but he’ll need to tighten up the ball security against BYU.

Sam Cooper: BYU -5, Nick Bromberg: Houston +5

Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee

Time: Noon | TV: SECN | Line: Tennessee -6 | Total: 45.5

Kentucky is 1-2 so far this season, but could be 3-0 had a few things turned out different. UK was a blown officiating call and a few self-inflicted mistakes away from a much closer outcome against Auburn. And against Ole Miss, the Wildcats were doomed by a celebration-gone-wrong and a shanked extra point in overtime. Last week, though, Kentucky turned in a strong effort — on defense, at least — in a 24-2 win over Mississippi State. The defense kept MSU off the scoreboard, scored a touchdown of its own and forced six turnovers, the offense mustered only 157 yards. The rushing attack that went for 408 yards against Ole Miss was limited to just 84 yards against MSU. Some adjustments will be in order if UK wants to upset Tennessee.

Tennessee had its eight-game winning streak come grinding to a halt on a big stage last week. The Vols led No. 3 Georgia 21-17 at halftime, only to see UGA storm back and win 44-21. Tennessee was dominated in the second half as its hyped offensive line was no match for the Georgia front, leaving QB Jarrett Guarantano under constant pressure. The result was three backbreaking second-half turnovers. Quickly turning the page and refocusing to play a tough team like Kentucky will be a significant test for the Vols.

Sam: Kentucky +6, Nick: Kentucky +6

Other noon games of note: No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech (ABC), No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa (ESPN2), Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami (ACCN), No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina (ESPN)

UCF at Memphis

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UCF -3.5 | Total: 75

Though these teams have fallen out of the Top 25 due to early-season losses, they are still two of the top Group of Five programs in the country. UCF opened the season with convincing victories over Georgia Tech and East Carolina before dropping yet another game to Tulsa, a program the Knights have not defeated since 2014. UCF’s offense has been as explosive as ever, but the Knights have committed more penalties than any other team in the country, a total of 45.

On the other side is Memphis, a team that had a month in between its two games due to virus issues. The Tigers won their opener 37-24 over Arkansas State on Sept. 5 and then lost to SMU 30-27 on Oct. 3. Memphis fell behind big against SMU before storming back to tie the game at 27-27 late in the second half until SMU eventually won with a last-second field goal. It’s still very early on in the AAC schedule, but it’d be a surprise if these teams weren’t in the mix for a spot in the title game at the end of the year. This game could end up being the difference.

