What to watch: Week 4 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

While there won’t be the usual packed stadiums and raucous tailgating scenes, the quality of college football Saturdays is about to improve dramatically.

Week 4 marks the triumphant return of SEC football as its members embark on a grueling 10-game conference-only schedule. Eight ranked SEC teams will be in action Saturday, including one of the day’s three ranked vs. ranked matchups: No. 23 Kentucky’s trip to No. 8 Auburn.

Not only is the SEC back, there are two other ranked vs. ranked matchups on deck, as well as conference games out of the ACC and Big 12.

(Note: All times ET, point spreads/totals from BetMGM)

No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Florida -14.5 | Total: 57

You could argue that this week’s noon slate is as good as the first three weeks of the season combined in terms of intrigue. One of the games you should be glued to is Florida’s trip to Ole Miss. UF is entering its third season under Dan Mullen with high expectations. The Gators are a combined 21-5 over his first two seasons in Gainesville with two New Year’s Six bowl wins. But the Gators have finished behind Georgia in the SEC East both years. Based on the SEC preseason media poll, many think this is the year UF moves past the Bulldogs.

For Ole Miss, this game marks the return of Lane Kiffin as an SEC head coach. Kiffin had a memorable one-and-done stint at Tennessee back in 2009 before bolting to USC. His time with the Trojans was tumultuous, but after stints at Alabama as an offensive coordinator and a three-year run as head coach at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin is back leading an SEC program. At Ole Miss, Kiffin inherits a program on the heels of consecutive losing seasons, but there’s plenty of talent — especially on offense — to work with.

Sam Cooper: Florida -14.5, Nick Bromberg: Ole Miss +14.5

View photos Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was voted as a preseason first-team All-SEC selection. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) More

No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn

Time: Noon | TV: SECN | Line: Auburn -7.5 | Total: 49.5

Mark Stoops has led four straight winning seasons at Kentucky. Though receiver-turned-wildcat quarterback Lynn Bowden is now in the NFL, the 2020 Wildcats return Terry Wilson at QB. Wilson was the starter in 2018 when UK won 10 games for the first time since 1977. Now back from an injury, Wilson leads an offense that returns eight starters, including one of the best offensive lines in the country. The defense has seven starters back and should be strong once again. That experience will be tested against Auburn.

Now in Year 8 (somehow) under Gus Malzahn, Auburn enters the season with a lot of questions but the most important position, quarterback, is shored up with Bo Nix. Nix had an up-and-down freshman campaign and is back for his second go-around alongside a veteran group of receivers and plenty of talent at running back. The offensive line, though, lost most of its experience from 2019. The defense lost many of its top performers from 2019, too, but has been consistently one of the better units in the SEC under Kevin Steele.

Sam: Kentucky +7.5, Nick: Kentucky +7.5

No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Cincinnati -13.5 | Total: 45

After a down year in 2019, Army has come out of the gates in 2020 operating at a very high level. In its two games, both wins, Army has outscored Middle Tennessee and UL Monroe by a combined margin of 79-7, averaging more than six yards per rush with its option attack. First-year starting QB Christian Anderson directs the attack with Sandon McCoy, Jakobi Buchanan and Tyrell Robinson as the team’s other leading rushers.

