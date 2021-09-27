What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

Live stream European soccer all season long on DAZN, the exclusive home for UEFA Champions League and Premier League in Canada. Get DAZN free for 30 days and stream the games live. Yahoo Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

It’s a can’t-miss week of European soccer.

The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

At week's end, Premier League Matchday 7 concludes with a battle between two of the most exciting teams in England.

Here’s everything you need to know for the upcoming week:

PSG vs. Man City

Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 3:00PM ET | Live stream

While Cristiano Ronaldo hit the ground running following his high-profile move to Manchester United, Messi is taking some time to adjust in Paris.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to score or assist in three appearances, and the front three of Neymar-Mbappé-Messi hasn’t found its groove yet. In their first time out together, PSG drew a far inferior Club Brugge team in UCL Matchday 1. Still, Mauricio Pochettino’s side has won all eight matches of the Ligue 1 campaign thus far.

They’ll face Man City on Tuesday – the same club that knocked them out of the Champions League semifinals last season.

Messi missed PSG’s win vs. Montpellier over the weekend with bone bruising he suffered against Lyon the week before, but all signs point to the Argentinian genius being back in the fold for a Champions League clash against his former manager, Pep Guardiola.

In Guardiola’s stretch as Barcelona’s manager from 2008-2012, Messi won two Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and four Ballon d’Or awards. Rumours of Messi reuniting with Guardiola in Manchester have circulated for years and reached a climax last season, but he ultimately chose a move to Paris.

Man City is a clear contender to win its domestic league and the Champions League despite a few disappointing results early in the Premier League campaign. Guardiola’s side is coming off a statement 1-0 defeat of Chelsea on the road and thrashed RB Leipzig 6-3 last time out in UCL.

They’ll be looking to take advantage of a weakened PSG team that could be without injured midfielder Marco Verratti and suspended winger Angel Di Maria.

Juventus vs. Chelsea

Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 3:00PM ET | Live stream

These two sides last played in the 2012-13 Champions League group stage when Juventus overpowered Petr Cech and Chelsea 3-0 with goals from Fabio Quagliarella, Arturo Vidal and Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco.

Get in the mood for our return to @ChampionsLeague action next week with this great finish from Giovinco 🆚 Chelsea in 2012 👌#GoalOfTheDay ⚽️📅 #ForzaJuve ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/pScrfdjIqq — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 20, 2018

Wednesday could likely tell a different tale.

Both clubs come in having won in Matchday 1. But while Chelsea has reasserted itself as a top club in Europe after a miracle run last season and a strong start to this year’s campaign, Juventus is showing signs of heading in the opposite direction.

On the heels of failing to win the Italian league for the first time since 2011, the Old Lady lost Ronaldo and went winless in four matches to begin its Serie A campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side won vs. Malmo last time out in the Champions League and secured back-to-back victories in Serie A, but not with the same level of dominance we’re accustomed to from the Turin club. Dynamic forward Paulo Dybala will also miss the Chelsea clash after suffering a muscle injury over the weekend.

The Blues are down a few men themselves. Chelsea lost both its first match this season vs. Man City over the weekend and the services of Reece James and Jorginho in the process. They’ll join Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic as players unlikely to feature in Italy, leaving big shoes for Thomas Tuchel’s side to fill. That should make this contest all the more interesting.

Liverpool vs. Man City

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 11:30AM ET | Live stream

Last week it was Chelsea, this week it’s Paris St-Germain AND Liverpool? What a week for Man City.

Luckily for Guardiola, he’s spent nearly £1 billion on talent since taking over as City’s manager and should have the squad depth to make it through the gates of footy hell. Especially with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden back to full fitness.

The stakes for this weekend's clash are high, though. Liverpool stands atop the Premier League table with Man City trailing one point behind. It may seem premature, but the three points up for grabs could decide who wins the Premier League – think back to 2018-19 when City’s 98 points bested Liverpool’s 97.

The Reds have yet to lose this season but are coming off a disappointing draw at Brentford over the weekend. What’s more, they’re facing no slouch themselves with a mid-week clash vs. Porto. The Portuguese side made it to the UCL quarterfinals last season and are undefeated in all competitions to begin this year’s campaign.

Unlike City, Liverpool’s squad depth could be a concern. Jurgen Klopp will be looking at a lack of secondary options in the midfield as Thiago Alcantara and young star Harvey Elliott have been ruled out vs. Porto, while a banged-up Naby Keita is doubtful.

But this matchup between the two sides that have defined Premier League football in recent years is sure to be another thriller, tired legs and all.

