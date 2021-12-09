What to watch: NFL Week 14 preview, schedule, live streams

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals can take full command of the NFC West with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you wanted to sum up the 2021-22 NFL season with a single word, "inconsistent" would probably do the trick.

Every week a new baffling result that left fans scratching their heads.

The one single sliver of consistency that we could hang onto as NFL viewers was knowing the Detroit Lions were going to go winless on Sundays. They did so for 12 straight weeks. It made us feel safe.

But this past Sunday, that all changed, as the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings on the final play of the game and handed head coach Dan Campbell his first win as Detroit’s head coach.

Watching Jared Goff rush to find Campbell on the sideline to give him a hug was one of the best feel-good moments of the entire season unless you were dressed in purple and yellow.

Detroit won’t make this week’s most intriguing games list, just as they have been excluded all season, but we felt it was only right to give them the shoutout they deserve as we head into the home stretch of the season.

Looking ahead to Week 14, the headliners are two NFC divisional clashes with major playoff implications, as well as Tom Brady facing off against a team whose fan base he has wronged a time or two in the past.

Here is everything you need to know to get you ready for this week’s best action:

Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1:00PM ET | Live Stream

Spread: Cowboys -4.0

Over/Under Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (-185), Football Team (+160)

No team in the entire league has used its bye week better than the Washington Football Team. Heading into their Week 9 bye, the Football Team was 2-6 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

All they have done since their bye week is rattle off four straight wins, including a 29-19 victory over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington is now 6-6 and has catapulted itself right back into the NFC playoff picture. In fact, if the season ended today, the Football Team would be the playoffs' sixth seed.

Part of the reason for the resurgence has been the play of starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Statistically, the undrafted quarterback won’t jump off the page at you, but he is limiting his turnovers and making the plays his team needs him to make when the time arrives.

The win streak has also been okay for Heinicke’s bank account:

Washington’s four-game winning streak has been good for the team’s playoff hopes and for QB Taylor Heinicke’s wallet: for each win that he plays at least 60% of the snaps, he earns a $125K incentive. This win steak has made him $500K. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Washington’s defence has also turned things around after a dismal start to the season, even without standout defensive end Chase Young who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Both Heinicke and the defence will be tested mightily this weekend, however, as they will take on the division-leading Dallas Cowboys for the first of two matchups between the teams in a three-week stretch.

Dak Prescott and company will head to Washington on the heels of a 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints last Thursday. The win snapped the Cowboys’ two-game losing streak and has them in the driver’s seat of the NFC East.

Prescott was not required to do much in the win, as the defence picked off Taysom Hill four times, constantly allowing the offence to start with superb field position.

Can we also talk about Tony Pollard, who might very well be the Cowboys’ best offensive weapon right now? He is certainly their best running back at the moment, and proved it by ripping off a 58-yard touchdown run in New Orleans.

Add in the bruising running style of Ezekiel Elliot, as well as their pass catching trio, and the Washington defence is going to have its hands full in this NFC East clash.

With a win, Dallas would move to 9-4 and need a disastrous final four weeks to lose its grip on the division crown. Lose this week and Jerry Jones and the rest of the Dallas faithful might just begin to sweat. Especially with the Week 16 clash between these very same two teams looming.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:25PM ET | Live Stream

Spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Over/Under Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-170), Bills (+145)

If there is one man that Buffalo Bills fans see in their nightmares, it has to be Tom Brady. Years and years of facing off against the greatest quarterback of all time twice of year will do that to you.

Brady is 32-3 against the Bills in his career - yes, that stat is real. The problem for the Bills, and the rest of the league, frankly, is that he is also showing no signs of slowing down.

The 44-year-old is currently the odds-on favourite to win the NFL MVP award, and just threw the ball 51 times in his team’s Week 13 win over the Falcons. Brady leads the league in both passing touchdowns and passing yards. Not bad for your 22nd season in the league.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was also able to find his buddy Rob Gronkowski for not one but two touchdowns on Sunday and help the duo inch that much closer to the NFL record for touchdown passes between any combo.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have now connected for 90 career touchdown passes, the second most by any combo (Manning-Harrison, 112) in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2021

When gearing up to take on Brady, the Buffalo defence will have to try and remember what a pass even looks like, as in their loss to the Patriots on Monday night, Mac Jones threw the ball just three times against them. That was the fewest pass attempts by any team since 1974.

It was a strange game, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Bills dropped to 7-5 and are currently clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC. They need a win, and unfortunately, that means going through Brady.

However, these are not the same Bills that Brady faced for the majority of his career in New England. Josh Allen has established himself as a top quarterback in the league, and the Bills defence sits second in the league in points allowed per game.

Allen better warm up his arm this week, as the Bills may very well have to throw on every play against the Buccaneers. Buffalo has not been able to establish a consistent ground attack all season and is facing a Tampa Bay team who is giving up the fewest rushing yards per game to opponents.

Allen is more than capable of putting the team on his back and carrying them to a victory. The only problem, so is number 12.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:15PM ET | Live Stream

Spread: Cardinals -3.0

Over/Under Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Rams (+125), Cardinals (-145)

In case you forgot, Kyler Murray reminded us he is still really good at this whole football thing.

The Oklahoma product returned to the field for the first time in four weeks after nursing an ankle injury and showed exactly why he makes this Arizona Cardinals team a Super Bowl favourite.

Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others en route to a 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears in less than ideal weather. While the sloppy conditions didn’t seem to bother Murray, they did bother Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, who was intercepted four separate times by the Arizona defence.

At 10-2, the Cardinals sport the best record in the NFL and have their sights set on the all-important first-round bye in the playoffs - which there is now only one of.

Arizona’s schedule is no cakewalk down the stretch, however, and with a few teams breathing down its neck, every game will be important. But arguably none more so than the Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Rams, 8-4, are the only real threat left to Arizona’s claim to the NFC West title. A win this week, and the Cardinals will be able to taste those division champion hats.

With a victory, the Rams can jump right back into the conversation, but it is going to be easier said than done, especially with the way the Rams have been playing as of late. Los Angeles came into Week 13 on a three-game losing streak, before thumping the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 this past Sunday.

Was it actually a get-right game for Sean McVay's squad? Or was it just the Jaguars? A lot of that will be determined on Monday night when Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford will look to gain some revenge on the Cardinals for the 37-20 thrashing they gave the Rams in Week 4.

Los Angeles has added a lot of new faces since then, and maybe, just maybe, they are jelling in time to make a statement win that the team so desperately needs.

Odell Beckham Jr. has caught touchdowns in back-to-back games, while Von Miller finally seems to be settling into his new role on the Rams' defensive front.

And we can't forget to mention Cooper Kupp, who continues to put up ridiculous numbers on a weekly basis. He is now the first receiver in NFL history with at least 100 catches and 10 receiving touchdowns in his team’s first 12 games.

He also was gracious enough to give us all a football terminology lesson in his post-game interview:

Cooper Kupp giving the most technical answer I’ve ever heard from a wide receiver pic.twitter.com/E8sbU800z1 — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 - 𝕃𝔸 ℝ𝕒𝕞𝕤 (@TL_LARams) December 6, 2021

Even with how good Kupp has been, the Rams may want to try and put the ball in the hands of Sony Michel as often as possible this week. Michel became the first Rams running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark this season, which offers McVay a new way to control the game. Because the only time that you can guarantee that Murray won’t make a game-changing play is when he is off the field.

Otherwise, it could be a long day for the Rams’ defence and the Cardinals will be sitting pretty atop the NFC.

