What to watch: ITV profits plunge, Bank of England hold steady, Wetherspoon jobs

Advertising revenue plunged by 43% in the second quarter at ITV.

ITV (ITV.L) said on Thursday that before-tax profits dropped 93% to £15m ($20m) in the first half of its financial year.

Advertising revenue plunged by 43% in the second quarter, pushing overall revenue in the six months to 30 June down to £1.22bn.

But the broadcaster said that advertisers were slowly returning as it restarts production on most of its shows and expects to spend almost £1bn on its programming this year.

Boss Dame Carolyn McCall said her company was now seeing an “upward trajectory” and revealed that more Brits than hoped had signed up to BritBox, likely because they were stuck in lockdown.

Production has restarted, or been completed, on around 70% of its shows that were paused when the UK and much of the rest of the world went into lockdown, ITV said.

It means that the broadcaster will plough around £960m into its programming this year.

The Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday held both its benchmark interest rate and the size of its bond-buying programme steady, but warned that the UK’s economic output would not return to its pre-pandemic levels until at least the end of 2021.

Announcing the decision, the bank said it expected the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 9.5% this year, the worst contraction in a century.

Since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has already twice cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.1% from its previous level of 0.75%.

The bank voted unanimously against expanding asset purchases, having voted for a £100bn ($131bn) increase in June that took the target of its Asset Purchase Facility to £745bn.

Though it said that the economic blow of the pandemic would be less severe than it predicted in May, the bank nonetheless warned that the UK’s GDP would be 20% lower at the end of the second quarter of 2020 than it was at the end of 2019.

UK construction firms have seen the fastest rebound in activity in five years over the past month, new figures suggest.

A bellwether survey of construction firm leaders showed a “sharp and accelerated expansion” of work in July, particularly in housebuilding, but it was not enough to stop a continued fall in employment.

Pent-up demand, the reopening of sites and supply chains and the wider easing of lockdown restrictions have helped firms expand after the upheaval of recent months, despite the continued health and economic crisis.

The headline figure on a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector rose to 58.1 in July from 55.3 in June, which had marked a return to growth after a 28.9 reading in May.

Figures above 50 suggest most firms are growing and below 50 show decline on the closely watched index, based on a survey carried out by IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS).

JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) said on Thursday that up to 130 jobs were at risk at its head office, as the popular pub operator warned that the coronavirus crisis had resulted in a downturn in trade in the hospitality industry.

The company said that it had written to all 417 people employed at its head office, including those based outside of its headquarters in Watford, to inform them that between 110 and 130 positions were at risk of redundancy.

“The decision is mainly a result of a downturn in trade in the pub and restaurant industry generally,” said chief executive John Hutson on Thursday.

Hutson noted that the company was slowing its expansion plans and reducing the number of pubs it operates.

“We should emphasise that no firm decisions have been made at this stage. All head office employees will be affected by the process, with the exception of those working directly in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

TikTok will spend €420m (£378m, $497.5m) opening its first European data centre in Ireland, it has announced.

The centre, which will store videos, messages and other data generated by European users, is expected to be operational by 2022.

