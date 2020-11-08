President-elect Joe Biden, Nikola and Disney earnings: What to know in the week ahead

After waiting on edge through nearly four full days of vote counting, America received its answer on who would be sworn in as president come January.

This week, Wall Street is set to weigh the market implications of President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. His presidency, alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is set to usher in a push for bigger fiscal stimulus, a public option in health care, investment in sustainability, and a more measured approach to foreign policy and trade, among other key issues.

Elected in the midst of a crisis, Biden is also set to strike a more serious tone on combatting the coronavirus pandemic, with the outbreak having already taken the lives of more than 230,000 Americans, sickened more than 9.8 million and dragged U.S. economic activity to a historic nadir. Biden is set to announce a new 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, as one of his first major acts during his presidential transition, according to reports from Axios and CNN.

“Joe Biden has won the contest for the White House – an outcome that signifies a return to a near-term market environment dominated by low rates, a hunt for yield and growth stocks,” analysts from the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note Saturday. “A Democratic sweep – with Democrats also seizing control of the U.S. Senate – looks unlikely, although a runoff election for two Georgia Senate seats in January keeps the race alive.”

“A divided government would constrain the Biden administration’s ability to implement plans for large-scale fiscal stimulus and public investment, tax, health care and climate related legislation,” they added. “We see an increased focus on sustainability under a divided government, but through regulatory actions, rather than via tax policy or spending on green infrastructure. It also would likely signify a return to more predictable trade and foreign policy – even as U.S.-China rivalry is set to stay elevated due to bipartisan support for a more competitive stance.”

Other analysts have been even more doubting of Biden’s ability to advance many of his bigger campaign promises in the face of a divided government.

“Much of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda will be dead on arrival with the Republicans maintaining control of the Senate,” Paul Ashworth, Capital Economics chief North American economist, said in a note Saturday. “But there is still a chance of more fiscal stimulus being passed, albeit probably not until after Biden takes office on Jan. 20.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has still refused to concede. His campaign has filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits in battleground states including Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, claiming without evidence that many ballots in these and other states were in question. Two of Trump’s lawsuits have already been dismissed in Michigan and Georgia, and a number of analysts have mostly shrugged off any near-term risks Trump’s legal challenges may confer.

“Risks to the outcome appear remote, and we prefer to look through any market volatility that legal challenges by President Trump may bring,” the BlackRock analysts said.

Nikola, Disney, Palantir earnings

Another batch of corporate earnings results are slated for release throughout the week, with companies from Canadian cannabis stocks like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), to blue-chip corporations including Disney (DIS) each poised to report quarterly results. A number of newly public companies including Nikola (NKLA), Lemonade (LMND) and Palantir (PLTR) are also set to report.

As of Friday, about 89% of S&P 500 companies had already reported third-quarter earnings results. Of these, 86% of them reported a positive earnings per share surprise, according to FactSet. If this proportion carries through the remainder of earnings season, it will mark the highest percentage of upside earnings surprises for S&P 500 companies since FactSet began tracking the measure in 2008.