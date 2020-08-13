Here’s What To Expect At The 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Committee’s presidential nominating convention kicks off next week after the coronavirus pandemic caused significant delays and changes in the schedule.

While the host city for the convention was set to be Milwaukee, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination from his home in Delaware due to the virus. The presumptive nominee announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Tuesday as his choice for vice president after a drawn-out vetting process that included many women of color and prominent political leaders.

The historic ticket is moving forward on the campaign message that President Donald Trump is a purveyor of crisis, with Harris calling 2020 a moment of “real consequence for America.”

“This is what happens when we elect a guy that isn’t up for the job,” the senator said on Wednesday during her first appearance with Biden as the presumptive Democratic ticket.

With the convention drastically transformed from a busy arena to a fully virtual space, here’s what to know ahead of next week’s DNC:

When and where is it?

The DNC will begin on Monday, Aug. 17 and last through Thursday, Aug. 20. The convention was originally planned for the week of July 13, but was delayed due to the pandemic. It is now a week before the Republican National Convention, which is Aug. 24-27.

At the time of the postponement, Biden told MSNBC’s Brian Williams that it was “hard to envision” the convention being held in July and said Democratic officials should “listen to the scientists,” who have advised against large gatherings due to the pandemic.

The convention was set to be held at the 17,000-seat Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee but has since been moved to the city’s Wisconsin Center due to concerns about the virus. The new venue has a 4,500-seat theater and a 12,000-seat arena. It will be the convention’s main production center, though few of the actual proceedings will take place there.

The main events will be aired from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on each of the four nights, although there will also be daytime events starting at 9 a.m. The convention will be broadcast on the DNC’s website as well as on all major television networks, social media platforms and streaming services like Apple TV and Roku.

What traditionally happens at the convention?

The quadrennial presidential nominating convention normally draws tens of thousands of delegates, party officials and journalists to the city hosting the event.

The four-day convention consists of all-day events and caucus meetings meant to help frame Democrats’ vision for the White House. Delegates and superdelegates gather to officially nominate and confirm the party’s candidates for president and vice president. Attendees respond to notable speeches with loud cheers and applause.

Biden secured enough delegates to win the party’s nomination via state primaries and caucuses in June. The original plans for an in-person convention in July were canceled by the Democratic Party due to safety concerns amid rising coronavirus cases and deaths.

