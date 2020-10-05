What to care/not care about from Week 4: The Eagles aren't pretty and we should just accept that

So much happens on any given Sunday in the NFL. It’s hard to keep track of it all. More importantly, it’s quite a lot to decide what we should value as signal and what we should just ignore as noise.

In this space, I’ll go through all that we learned this week and give you the five things I care about coming out of Week 4, along with five things I can’t muster up the emotional energy to care for. Good news for you: We’re going to do this exercise in emotional turmoil every Sunday of the regular season.

5 Things I care about

Accepting the Eagles for what they are

Midway through the Sunday Night Football game, it dawned on me just how difficult everything is for the 2020 Philadelphia Eagles offense. Carson Wentz has to buy ample time in the pocket for someone to break open. When he decides to take off running, he needs to barrel over or run through several defenders to fight for a first down, making it seem all the more strenuous. Five-yard gains by wide receivers or tight ends on short routes appear like they took the effort of a deep, perfectly designed play-action shot pass.

It just all feels so hard.

And then it dawned on me once more: I’ve felt this way about the Eagles offense for at least certain portions of each of the last two seasons. This isn’t all that new.

Carson Wentz made a couple of nice plays with his legs in Week 4. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) More

We’ve seen the Eagles operate in a compromised fashion such as this where the offensive line has sprung leaks and the skill position group resembles a practice squad unit. In those moments, the play-calling typically stays steady with what Doug Pederson wants to do and just relying on Carson Wentz to produce out of structure. Wentz has done some of that with 15 carries and rushing scores in back-to-back games but it’s not enough to make this a consistently dangerous offense. You would think with the passing game banged-up and lost at sea, the Eagles would feature Miles Sanders more after two strong rushing outings in a row. Sanders drew just 13 carries against San Francisco.

The fact is that the Eagles just are who they are. The team isn’t changing until they get players like DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, and perhaps even Alshon Jeffery back healthy. For Philadelphia, it’s just about weathering the storm. In no way is that going to be a pleasant watch or will it restore the long-gone fantasy ceilings of former stars like Wentz or Zach Ertz, but it’s just enough to have them in first place within their hideous division.

Odell Beckham Jr. is playing at his peak

In what looked like a vintage Odell Beckham Jr. outing, the Browns wideout hauled in five of his eight targets for 81 yards and a pair of scores and tacked on 73 yards as a rusher, including a game-sealing 50-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys’ defense is a mess. There’s no denying that. And we certainly can’t expect Beckham to produce long rushing touchdowns or catch them from fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry. But let’s not miss the forest for the trees here.

The crucial development from the first few weeks of the season is that physically, Beckham is healthy and back to his peak form. As an individual player, Beckham has been awesome. When his number has been called, he’s answered. He’s getting separation like he’s used to it. He’s been hitting the smallest of creases and the perfect angles to produce big plays. That’s exactly what happened on his rushing touchdown to secure the Browns win. Let’s not act like that was anything more than a spectacular, completely improbable play. In fact, NextGen Stats quantifies that:

Odell Beckham Jr. reached a top speed of 20.64 MPH on this 50-yard run, his fastest speed this season and 2nd-fastest as a member of the Browns.



OBJ was only expected to gain 2 yards according to our Expected Rushing Yards model.



➤ TD Probability: < 1%#CLEvsDAL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/AwNUYgeT2s — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 4, 2020

