Everlane's latest Choose What You Pay sale is now on — here's what to buy

Everlane's latest sale lets you pick the price.

If you’re a lover of sustainable fashion, Everlane’s latest sale is perfect for you.

As part of their effort to move extra stock, the retailer has just launched a new round of their fan-favourite Choose What You Pay sale that puts you in charge of how much you’ll be spending.

“Sometimes, we love a design so much that we overproduce it,” the company explains on their website. “We’re getting better at predicting demand, but to move overstock on selected items, we’re letting you choose what you pay. Enjoy.”

You can pick from three prices for most of the items that are on sale with some of the discounts going as low as 65 per cent off.

The biggest discount covers “the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product” while the mid level covers an additional amount going to office overhead. The smallest discount is the same as the first option but with an amount going to office overhead and future product development.

With fan favourites like The Day Glove and flattering denim pieces, this sale is the perfect time to stock up your wardrobe. Take a look at 10 of our favourite picks from the sale below.

Image via Everlane

A shoe that fits like a glove—and hustles all damn day. The Day Glove is made of buttery soft leather that molds to your foot for a perfect, custom fit. With features like a back pull tab, side vents, a rubber sole, and a cushioned insole, it's truly up for anything.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $133, $152, $172 (originally $189)

Story continues

Image via Everlane

Your warm-weather hero. Featuring the feminine square neckline of our summer-ready Picnic Top, the Japanese GoWeave Picnic Dress has pockets, a clean button front, and adjustable straps that cover your bra. Plus, it’s made of drapey, wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave—a surprisingly breathable fabric that’s lightweight and travels well.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $56, $72, $87 (originally $159)

Image via Everlane

The Button-Fly Wide Leg Jean has an exposed button front, a higher rise, and wider leg openings for a lengthening effect. We even added a touch of stretch for extra comfort and higher-set rear pockets to give your backside a lift.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $95, $105, $118 (originally $130)

Image via Everlane

Can't mess with a classic. The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny has an easy mid rise and a classic skinny fit through the leg. It's made of an innovative fabric with a high elasticity rate, so it has comfortable stretch with a gutsy, authentic look.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $68, $80, $91 (originally $113)

Image via Everlane

Everyone’s favorite high-rise skinny jean—now with a modern bootcut kick. The Skinny Bootcut has a slim leg, figure-hugging 11" rise, and slightly flared hem.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $78, $91, $105 (originally $130)

Image via Everlane

Like your favorite PJ shirt, gone luxe. This slim button-down has an elegant notched collar and straight hemline to keep things modern—perfect for a half-tuck. Plus—it’s made of eco-conscious Clean Silk, for more beauty and less waste.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $109, $127, $145 (originally $181)

Image via Everlane

Luxurious, versatile silk—that you can throw in the wash. The Washable Silk Tie-Cuff Shirt is less sheer and more durable than our other silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes. (To maintain the silky hand feel, tumble dry on low.) Easy to wear and easy to clean, this elegant silhouette features a traditional point collar, a round hem, and feminine tie-cuff detailing. Meet the silk that’s truly effortless.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $118, $127, $137 (originally $181)

Image via Everlane

The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee is a gamine box-cut tee made from the softest lightweight cotton we could find. The roomy cut is cropped to sit right above the hip. It features a boyish crew neck and pocket detail, and the fabric is a combed cotton that gets softer over time.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $20, $21, $23 (originally $26)

Image via Everlane

The iconic wrap dress. An easy V neckline, tie waist, and below-the-knee length make this a classic. Plus, it’s made of our drapey, wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave fabric that's perfect for every occasion.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $101, $117, $134 (originally $168)

Image via Everlane

A heel you can walk in. All. Damn. Day. The Day Heel’s ballet-inspired silhouette is designed with a rounded toe, a walkable two-inch block heel, and an elasticized back for extra comfort.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $128, $152, $175 (originally $233)

