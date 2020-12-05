What 'The Queen's Gambit' says about Netflix's dominance

Daniel Roberts
·Editor-at-Large
·5 min read

Just one month after the Netflix original series “Queen’s Gambit” debuted, it’s the service’s most-watched limited series ever, Netflix (NFLX) said last week, after 62 million households viewed the show in its first four weeks.

The honor comes with a number of Netflixian caveats: Netflix in January tweaked its definition of a “view” to make it even looser than it was before, now counting just two minutes watched as a view (previously, it was 70% of a show episode or movie, which was already seen as generous); and the “limited series” label is for shows that last just one season (76 million households watched the first season of “The Witcher” and 64 million watched the third season of “Stranger Things,” but those are not limited series).

Read more: Can we trust Netflix viewership numbers?

Regardless of the asterisks, “The Queen’s Gambit” is a huge success for Netflix, and it’s all the more impressive considering it’s a 1960s period piece about chess and is based on a 1983 Walter Tevis novel.

But the show’s instant popularity will likely be fleeting when the next hit Netflix original show drops—and that’s the point.

According to streaming hub ReelGood, the top three shows Americans were binging over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend were “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix, “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, and “The Undoing” on HBO Max, in that order.

Each of those shows is a textbook representative of their platform.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a high-gloss period drama in the vein of “The Crown” (which was No. 5 on ReelGood’s Thanksgiving binge rankings); “The Mandalorian” is a “Star Wars” spinoff and Disney’s first original streaming series, and Disney+ has built its entire first year and 73.7 million subscribers on the show’s shoulders; “The Undoing” is very HBO, a realist domestic thriller that feels a lot like “Big Little Lies,” which premiered in 2017 and has been a big hit for HBO. (Separately from its television shows, WarnerMedia will further boost HBO Max subs by putting all 2021 Warner Bros. movies on the platform on the same day they hit theaters.)

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix. (PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX 2020)
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix. (PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX 2020)

Those three shows all premiered in the final week of October. According to data gathered for Yahoo Finance by social media analytics tracker Sprout, Twitter mentions of “The Mandalorian” from Oct. 1 through Dec. 1 have far outpaced mentions of the other two shows: 2.86 million for “The Mandalorian,” 365,200 for “Queen’s Gambit,” and 233,300 for “The Undoing.” Social media data from Talkwalker from just the past seven days shows the same trend: mentions of “The Undoing” spiked on Nov. 30, the day after the show’s finale aired, but otherwise mentions for “The Mandalorian” have consistently remained far higher than the other two.

That’s just fine for Netflix and its kitchen-sink content strategy.

Read more: Why Netflix is poised to keep winning amid ‘Golden Age’ of TV

Think back to when “Tiger King” was the show of the moment. That show premiered on March 20, at the start of the pandemic. To many TV fans, it feels like eons ago. In the time since, Netflix has already cycled through “Unorthodox” (March 26), Season 3 of “Ozark” (March 27), “Never Have I Ever” (April 27), “Indian Matchmaking” (July 16), and “Emily in Paris” (Oct. 2). Each of those shows, to varying degrees, became brief cultural sensations.

During all that time, Disney+ only had one original series for people to buzz about, “The Mandalorian.” But it’s been enough, because Disney is a merchandising machine. The company has made “Baby Yoda” (a social media nickname for the creature, who is actually only called “The Child” in the show) a viral, instantly recognized character and a red-hot holiday gift item for two holiday shopping seasons in a row.

One month after Disney+ launched in November 2019, Netflix content chief (and now co-CEO) Ted Sarandos, speaking at a Paley Media Center event, said that Disney has “a few universes they’re bound by,” a reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, and that he was glad Netflix does not have “universes we feel bound by.” That’s the knock some analysts had on Disney’s streaming strategy: that its library is almost entirely its own (old) content.

Ted Sarandos accepts the Milestone Award at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images)
Ted Sarandos accepts the Milestone Award at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images)

The truth is that Disney (DIS) is perfectly happy to be bound by its universes. The company’s acquisitions of Pixar (in 2006, for $7.4 billion), Marvel (2009, $4 billion), Lucasfilm (2012, $4.05 billion) all look brilliant in hindsight and have helped its share price surge over the last decade. Its $71.4 billion Fox deal last year brought franchises like “The Simpsons,” “Avatar,” and “Deadpool” into the portfolio.

Read more: Disney is Yahoo Finance’s Company of the Decade

Its Disney+ original content strategy will likely continue to center on “Star Wars” and Marvel spinoffs, and many will be huge hits. (“WandaVision,” based on the Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, hits the service in January.)

Netflix, meanwhile, will have another sudden original series hit that will push aside “The Queen’s Gambit,” and that will work for Netflix—as long as Netflix can afford to keep spending mountains of cash ($15 billion in 2019) on original content.

Daniel Roberts is an editor-at-large at Yahoo Finance and closely covers Disney and the streaming wars. Follow him on Twitter at @readDanwrite.

Read more:

Netflix’s Q3 demonstrates the dreaded ‘pandemic pull-forward in demand’

Disney+ now has the power to save Disney stock from bad earnings reports

Disney's big streaming re-org is not just about Disney+

Disney, WB are sending a clear signal: Americans aren't ready to return to movie theaters

Disney’s $30 ‘Mulan’ plan will be a litmus test for the entire film industry

Disney's 'Mulan' will look to Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' for a movie theater health check

Coronavirus is forcing Quibi, NBC Peacock to change their plans at launch

Movie theaters seek bailout as coronavirus devastates business

Latest Stories

  • Raptors open 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against Pelicans

    The Raptors will open the 2020-21 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 23.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • NHL reportedly shifts focus to Jan. 15 start date but financial hurdles remain

    It seems the NHL and NHLPA had some meaningful discussions over the last few days.

  • Kyrie Irving avoids media, issues statement 'to ensure that my message is conveyed properly'

    Kyrie Irving did things his own way Friday.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns says he's lost seven family members to COVID-19

    Karl-Anthony Towns said he "hasn't been in a good place" since his mother died in April.

  • Texas Rangers name ex-pitcher Chris Young as new GM

    Chris Young, who pitched in the big leagues for parts of 13 seasons, has been named Texas Rangers GM.

  • Tom Brady's company — TB12 Inc. — received nearly $1 million from PPP loan in 2020

    Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2020.

  • Raptors offensive guru Chris Finch aims to create 'unpredictable' offense

    New Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch has a long history with head coach Nick Nurse and is excited to coach alongside him instead of against him. Finch discusses his relationship with Nurse, improving the Raptors half-court offense and how playing in Tampa will have its perks.

  • Sources: COVID-19 restrictions could force all NFL franchises out of California for rest of 2020 season

    What the NFL doesn’t want is a repeat of the messy back-and-forth between the 49ers and Santa Clara County officials.

  • Podcast: Pascal Siakam reflects on joyless bubble performance, season expectations

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of CBC Sports to discuss the journey of Pascal Siakam.

  • With Olympic uncertainty, Canada's Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander focused on NBA season

    These are uncertain times. Certainly you've heard that refrain too often from too many people over the last nine months. And more than likely you'll continue hearing it until life returns to some semblance of normal. The NBA released its schedule on Friday, one that is normally written in stone. But this season, only the first half was unveiled so that the league can work postponed games into the second half. At the very least, the NBA knows it intends to crown a champion by July 22 – one day before the men's Olympic basketball tournament begins. For Canada, that statement in itself is loaded, as the country must win a last-chance qualifier beginning June 29 to book its ticket to Toyko in the first place. That means, with the NBA season slated to open in less than three weeks, Canadian players know the league's uncertain schedule is the only definite chance they'll have to perform on a big stage. "[The Olympics] would be a really good experience, especially being in a different country playing. I look forward to it. I just hope it happens. Like I said, just trying to get through this season the best way we can, try to get it through it healthy and then look ahead," Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray said in his season-opening media availability. WATCH | Is this the golden era of Canadian basketball?: Murray, the 23-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native broke out in the NBA bubble, posting multiple 50-point games as the Nuggets reached the West final, where they eventually lost to the champion Los Angeles Lakers. That spotlight Murray earned means more responsibility is coming his way this season as the Nuggets look to take the next step. Individually, he said he's worked on defence and rebounding as a means of jumpstarting his polished offensive game. "You can get locked in on offence or just on one side of the court, but when you're locked in entirely and really vocal on defence, the offence will take care of itself," Murray said. If the Nuggets are to reach the same heights this season, Murray would be unavailable for Canada's qualifying tournament. It would also put his potential Olympic status in jeopardy with the quick turnaround to Tokyo. "If we do play at the Olympics, it will be a lot of fun to play with these guys and really get to see the roster we have," Murray said. As always in 2020, that's a big if. But a Canadian roster at its full potential would be the best the country has ever seen, led by Murray. "Going against the best athletes in the world on the biggest stage, it would be a lot of fun. Plus, you get to play with guys I never get to play with or practise with. I've got some good friends on there, too." One of those friends is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, entering his third NBA campaign. The 22-year-old from Toronto gets his chance to shine this season after the Thunder traded away veteran leaders Chris Paul and Steven Adams, while key pieces in Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder left in free agency. That leaves Gilgeous-Alexander to run the show. "I think I've worked hard enough to deserve that responsibility and trust from [GM] Sam [Presti] and the rest of the front office, the rest of the coaching staff. But really I'm just ready to take advantage of the opportunity I've been given," Gilgeous-Alexander said on Friday. WATCH | Canada's path to Tokyo: Along with fellow Canadian Luguentz Dort, the Thunder last season pushed James Harden and the Houston Rockets to Game 7 in a surprisingly scrappy first-round series. In the loaded West, playoffs may no longer be in the cards for the rebuilding squad, but that's what critics said before last season, too. "We're all NBA players just like the rest of the teams. We all run, jump, bleed, breathe the same way the rest of the teams do, so I don't feel like we're at a huge disadvantage. I think our main focus as a group is just to get better every day and never be static, never be satisfied and I think everything else will take care of itself," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Whether it's the playoffs, whether it's not the playoffs, it doesn't matter as long as we're getting better." Recently, the Thunder guard expressed extremely similar sentiments when discussing Canada's chances against a U.S. team at the Olympics. All of a sudden, Murray and Gilgeous-Alexander have become leaders on their NBA teams. That experience should only help if the Olympics happen, and if Canada qualifies, and if both are available to play. "Any time you play for your country, it's a different type of honour than just playing on a team or in a league," Murray said. It's still unclear whether the two will get that chance. But certainly, both will be ready if the time comes.

  • Lakers have more national TV games than half the NBA combined in league's new schedule

    More than half of the Lakers' first-half games will be on national television.

  • Vancouver Canucks' anthem singer gets the boot over plans to perform at anti-mask rally

    It appears the Vancouver Canucks have fired their longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates. On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Sun reported that Mark Donnelly had agreed to perform at a Saturday event in Vancouver protesting COVID-19 restrictions. Not long after, hockey team owner Francesco Aquilini tweeted at the newspaper to request a change in the headline from "Canucks anthem singer" to "former Canucks anthem singer." A Canucks spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to CBC, writing, "You are safe to say his days are over." Donnelly is a fixture at home games for the Canucks, but his political views have also attracted controversy in the past. In 2012, he sang the national anthem for an anti-abortion caravan as it passed through Vancouver.

  • Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for record $192,000 at auction

    A bidder spent big for the former president's Punahou School jersey.

  • Rangers hire new GM | FastCast

    The Rangers hire Chris Young as their next general manager, plus the Mets show interest in James McCann in this edition of FastCast

  • Marquette shocks No. 4 Wisconsin with wild, one-handed tip-in at buzzer

    Just like the unranked Golden Eagles drew it up.

  • Report: ESPN analyst Paul Pierce being sued by weed consultant over unpaid wages

    Paul Pierce is being sued for $42,000 plus unpaid overtime.

  • Colin Kaepernick's debut jersey becomes most expensive NFL jersey ever sold at auction

    Colin Kaepernick didn't even attempt a pass in the jersey. Now, it has sold for a record amount.

  • A thrice-rescheduled, Wednesday afternoon Raven-Steelers game somehow did fine in the ratings

    The game's numbers weren't much worse than your standard Monday Night Football game.

  • Calgary featherweight Hakeem Dawodu to fight on UFC 257 card featuring Conor McGregor

    TORONTO — Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will face Shane (Hurricane) Burgos at UFC 257 on Jan. 23. It's a high-profile card given it marks the return of Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. The Irish star takes on Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier in a rematch of the September 2014 fight that McGregor won by first-round knockout. The UFC 257 location has yet to be announced. Dawodu (12-1-1) has won five straight since losing his UFC debut by first-round submission to to Danny (The Hatchet) Henry in March 2018. The 29-year-old Canadian is coming off a split-decision victory over Zubaira (Warrior) Tukhugov at UFC 253 in September. Burgos (13-2-0) had his three-fight win streak snapped last June in a decision loss to Josh Emmett. Burgos, ranked 12th among 145-pound contenders, is 6-2-0 in the UFC. In other Canadian UFC news, light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov has suffered an undisclosed injury in training. His Dec. 19 bout against Ryan (Superman) Spann will now take place early in 2021. Cirkunov, a Toronto native who trains in Las Vegas, is ranked 10th among 205-pound contenders while Spann is No. 12.   This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020 The Canadian Press