What should the Dodgers do after their latest October flameout? Try to emulate the 2022 team in every way but one

Zach Crizer
·7 min read

The end came swiftly for the best regular season team baseball has seen since 2001. Too swiftly. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Their 111 wins didn’t save them, nor did their 14-5 record against San Diego in the spring and summer. They went 1-3 in the fall. And so they fell.

Even by the standards of a franchise that has made 10 straight postseasons and won 100 games in four of the past five seasons where that has been possible, the 2022 season seemed to be going particularly swimmingly. They posted the best team ERA despite injuries to Walker Buehler and others. They added Freddie Freeman into a potent lineup mix and finished with the best team OPS. They were the best version of themselves, and clearly the best team in baseball.

Manager Dave Roberts, brimming with well-earned confidence, guaranteed this team would win the World Series back in the spring. But he ran into the same harsh reality that dozens of other great teams have encountered in the playoffs: Any level of confidence is misplaced in a short series.

Unfortunately, the excellence that soared beyond even the Dodgers’ usual excellence just made it more shocking, more disorienting, when they were eliminated on Oct. 15. Dodger fans and local sports writers did not take it well. Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke called the loss “the biggest disappointment in Dodger history.” “In strictly a baseball sense,” he wrote, “this is arguably the lowest point in Dodger history.”

Biggest losers. Biggest failures. You name the negative superlative, and it was hurled toward the team that collected so many positive ones between April and … last Tuesday.

Alongside the disgust — surely genuine and understandably acute — came the blame. Directed at Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the critiques targeted the bullpen, the roster construction, the decision to pull Tyler Anderson in Game 4, the entire methodology that produced 111 regular season wins and one measly playoff win.

Clearly, the Dodgers would prefer if the results were different. But does the misery offer lessons or pitfalls?

No, the Dodgers are not replacing Dave Roberts

Let me end the suspense here: The Dodgers are not firing Dave Roberts. The manager whose worst season at the helm so far involved 91 wins is “100%” coming back, Friedman told reporters on Tuesday.

Every Dodgers October exit summons a new referendum on Roberts, but this one is weaker than most. It was probably his most conventional turn at bullpen management, mostly by necessity. The biggest mistake was almost certainly a failure to use relief ace Evan Phillips in the decisive seventh inning of Game 4. Perhaps — PERHAPS — he could have put the Dodgers in better position by squeezing a few more outs out of starter Tyler Anderson.

But if he pushes all those buttons differently and gets a different result, it’s still only forcing a Game 5 with an offense that simply didn’t produce in this short series. There’s not much Roberts can do after he writes out the lineup that starts with Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. Huge swaths of the order disappeared. And the team as a whole — which had the best offense with runners in scoring position during the season — came up empty when men were on base.

Maybe you find it difficult to judge Roberts because of the incredible talent level on hand, but managers who win this many games this often are clearly not leading their teams astray.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, second from left, still has a vote of confidence from team management despite the criticism he&#39;s facing following a shocking playoff loss. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, second from left, still has a vote of confidence from team management despite the criticism he's facing following a shocking playoff loss. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Blow up the bullpen?

Turning to face the ire directed at Friedman, we find a lot of consternation about the way the pitching staff was assembled. Los Angeles Times writer Dylan Hernandez said a review of the Dodgers’ practices should start with the “overarching philosophy implemented by Friedman that devalues starting pitching and calls for the use of an assembly line of relievers.”

It’s true that the Dodgers have been more careful with frontline starters than other teams, that they are attuned to the penalty pitchers incur facing a lineup two or three times, especially in the playoffs. And you know what? Usually they have had such an abundance of good arms that it made sense to pitch that way.

If the San Diego series had gone differently, we would all probably say they had that type of pitching staff this year, even without Walker Buehler. Tony Gonsolin broke out with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts. Clayton Kershaw remained Clayton Kershaw when he was on the mound, with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts. Julio Urias, once the poster child for overly conservative Dodgers pitching management, won the NL ERA title with a 2.16 ERA over 31 starts and 175 innings. Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney turned into significant contributors. Again: Best team ERA across 162 games. Plenty of things were working here.

What wasn’t working was apparent: Craig Kimbrel did not bounce back into his peak form, and the Dodgers were left without a real closer. Evan Phillips developed into a sterling relief ace, but perhaps not one who had proven it enough to change the gravity of a game plan. Maybe failing to treat Phillips that way was a flaw. Or maybe the Kimbrel misfire, combined with depleted starter depth, just left the Dodgers with a less dominant bullpen than they would like to have.

Building a great bullpen? I’m sure it’s on the Dodgers’ to-do list, but it's not clear we would be discussing this at all if the almost unassailable, star-studded offense hadn't dried up for a weekend.

Know when to hold ‘em

Everyone who invested their time and emotional energy in the 2022 Dodgers deserves to vent, to stew over how incongruous this team’s final moments were given its performance over the long summer. But when the venting is over, the proper conclusion is a simple one: The Dodgers should do everything in their power to be like the 2022 team every year.

They were absolutely amazing at winning baseball games, we can be positive of that. They failed to do that nearly as well as they are capable of against San Diego — and the Padres played to their immense potential. That’s going to be the final word on the 2022 club, and it’s going to sting, but the blame falls mostly on a bad roll of playoff dice.

That's not to say roster decisions and managerial moves are above reproach. There are things the Dodgers would and should do differently. Friedman called the early exit an "organizational failure." But any broad strokes or reactive moves designed to correct for three games in October would be wasted energy, resources devoted to winning a hand they'll never be dealt again.

Maintaining the 2022 level of play for 2023 is its own challenge, and it won’t be easy. Walker Buehler is likely to miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Anderson and Heaney will re-enter free agency. Most crucially, Trea Turner will hit the market. How the Dodgers decide to proceed there could affect answers to other questions, like whether Cody Bellinger returns in center field, or whether they seek an external solution.

There are 10 straight playoff teams on the board now for the Dodgers. Nine came up empty in October, but that proven ability to get there still gives them a leg up on almost every other team. They fly higher, and yes, fall harder.

Still, the best thing the Dodgers can change to get closer to that elusive World Series glory is the calendar.

Latest Stories

  • Try what you want, Dan Campbell, but Detroit Lions aren't good enough. That's on Brad Holmes

    Wouldn't it be cool if the Detroit Lions had somebody like Micah Parsons? Instead, they are 1-4 and general manager Brad Holmes deserves some heat.

  • Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson one day after sideline tirade to Cardinals

    Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.

  • Ralph Macchio on the one thing that still bugs him about Karate Kid Part II

    In his new book, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, the Cobra Kai star looks back on his big-screen relationship with Elisabeth Shue, his failed '80s auditions, and more.

  • New video emerges of Gabby Petito’s final moments

    The video is dated 27 August 2021, the day when Petito was last seen in public

  • Bouchard shows some flash in first-round win over Kayla Day at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match. Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.