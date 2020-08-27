Lockdown Left Poorer Children Behind. Now They Face Weekend Classes To Catch Up

Schools may be forced to introduce weekend lessons, drop non-core subjects, return to a pre-lockdown curriculum and overspend their budgets to hire extra staff. (Photo: smolaw11 via Getty Images)

Schools may be forced to introduce weekend lessons, drop non-core subjects, return to a pre-lockdown curriculum and overspend their budgets to hire extra staff in order to help pupils who have struggled academically throughout lockdown, headteachers have warned.

The attainment gap between socio-economically disadvantaged pupils and their more affluent peers has widened considerably as a result of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to education charities.

The government has announced a £1bn “catch-up plan” to help these pupils who have fallen behind, including a £350m National Tutoring Programme to subsidise tutoring by up to 75%.

But early years providers and colleges for 16- to 19-year-olds are not included in the plans, and the programme is not expected to offer tutoring to pupils until November – giving disadvantaged pupils two extra months where they could potentially fall even further behind their classmates.

For the first time in her 22-year career in education, Katrina Morley, CEO of Tees Valley Education, has overspent on all of her budgets to hire additional staff to prepare for next week’s reopening.

As the head of a multi-academy trust made up of five primary academies across Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland, Morley works with some of the most impoverished communities in the UK; one of her schools is in the bottom 1% in terms of deprivation.

Her children have not only faced digital poverty – she estimates about 80% of them do not have access to a laptop or computer – but some have not had food on the table, or electricity and gas. “We have needed to provide pencils and pens, things most of us would have in our homes. My pupils have suffered – and not just academically,” she told HuffPost UK.

She describes her schools as a “motorway” made up of three tiers: the general day-to-day leaning in any school, a second tier of “profound disadvantage” where deprived children are denied access through genuine poverty; and now the catch-up from Covid-19. And she estimates it could take up to two years for students just to catch up on the last six months.

My pupils have suffered – and not just academically

In order to cope with this additional tier, she has hired extra teachers on two-year contracts, trained specialists in special education needs, as well as psychologists and a trauma counsellor. Her schools will be offering after-school lessons, breakfast clubs, as well as smaller group work to ensure a smaller pupil-to-adult ratio.

“My staff are amazing and they’re used to working hard to try and level the playing field for children who are significantly disadvantaged, but they can’t give much more than they already have so we’ve got additional staffing.

“I’ve overspent on all of my budgets and explained to the Department of Education that as far as I’m concerned, these are about my children’s life chances and I’m not going to be the one that says no to them. How dare any one of us not give them what they’re absolutely entitled to in 2020 when they’ve already got enough barriers in their lives?”

In addition to hiring extra staff, her academies may choose to reset their curriculum back to pre-lockdown days. “We can’t just suddenly move everyone up to a Year 6 if they didn’t finish the whole of Year 5,” she continued.

“We need to assess where our children are now in comparison to where they were in March, so we can understand the gaps to find out who has seen some regression or whose progression has stood still. That way we can decide if we need to go back a little in order to reactivate some prior knowledge, in order to come forward again.”

Sarah Holmes-Carne, principal at Kenton School in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, said her academy was also planning to introduce weekend and after-school sessions for her new Year 11 students due to take their GCSEs next summer.

“We’re recalibrating our plans for the coming year, but it’s important to get the balance right,” she told HuffPost UK. “We don’t want to inundate our children with too much because everyone will just be exhausted and stressed.

“We need to make sure we’ve identified the gaps and work on those deficits, so the extra lessons would be personalised to individual learners or groups and not a one-size-fits-all situation.”

Story continues