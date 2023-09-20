What Maple Leafs fans think about their team's players — based on our polling

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that's easy for fans to both love and be fed up with.

On one hand, the team ranks third in regular-season wins (310) since Auston Matthews debuted in 2016-17, and has consistently played an entertaining brand of hockey during that time. At the same time, the Maple Leafs of this era are most famous for their playoff disappointments.

Despite escaping the first round for the first time in the salary cap era in 2022-23, the team missed an opportunity to make a deep run. A shakeup in the front office makes 2023-24 the start of something new, even if the club's core remains intact.

A week ago in this space, we attempted to take the temperature on this divisive squad on an individual player level by asking fans how they felt about their team using the type of approval-rating polling that's common in political analysis.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were surprisingly optimistic about their team. (Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We got at least 1,370 responses for every player we asked about, giving us a solid idea of how Toronto's most important players are viewed.

Here are the takeaways from that exercise:

Fans remain high on the 'Core Four' — but Tavares has the most detractors

There are plenty of calls for Toronto to break up its top forward group of Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander, but fans remain relatively bullish on the work that quartet is doing for the Maple Leafs.

None of the four got more than 50% 'strongly approve' ratings (Marner was closest at 49%), but Matthews, Marner and Nylander all received between 77 and 79% between 'strongly approve' and 'moderately approve' and none of them were above 15% in the combined disapproval category.

Interestingly only 12% of respondents chose either 'strongly disapprove' or 'moderately disapprove' for Nylander — the lowest total of the four. That's somewhat surprising, given that the Swedish winger seems to attract criticism for a supposed lack of effort from the Maple Leafs' faithful at times. A strong showing in the playoffs likely boosted his numbers.

Tavares is in a bit of a different category from the others. Only 60% of fans either strongly approved or moderately approved of his work. Those are solid numbers in a vacuum, but it's clear that he's the forward who has the least backing in this group.

That's probably related to his $11 million cap hit, and concerns about his ability to hold up defensively as he ages.

The Jake McCabe deal hasn't borne fruit yet

The Maple Leafs' biggest move at deadline time was bringing in defenceman Jake McCabe and bottom-six forward Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks in an effort to bring some physicality to the roster for the playoffs.

Early returns on that deal were mixed, to say the least, as neither player made much of an impact on the scoresheet and McCabe looked shaky in his first taste of postseason action. Maple Leafs fans clearly need to see more to get on the bandwagon with this duo from Chicago.

That's especially true in Lafferty's case, as the majority of 1,398 voters (53%) said they didn't approve or disapprove of the forward. No other player we did polling on was above 42% in that category. Those who had an opinion of Lafferty skewed slightly negative, meaning just 23% either strongly or moderately approve of him.

A number like that is quite the outlier considering no other player came in below 47%.

McCabe's case is less extreme as 48% of fans offered some kind of approval, but that number was still the lowest among players projected to be top-six forwards or top-four defenders for the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. Only 10% of voters strongly approved of McCabe. Other than Lafferty, no other player received a lower number.

Based on the veteran defender's hard-hitting style, it seems likely McCabe will score higher after 2023-24 if we re-do this polling exercise entering 2024-25.

Ilya Samsonov is a popular man

Samsonov is a tough goaltender to interpret. He's clearly talented and comes with draft pedigree, but he'd never really put it all together until 2022-23 — and he has yet to start more than half his team's games in a single season.

His brief playoff career hasn't been particularly impressive, either. Before last season, his biggest postseason moment was arguably giving up a goal that enraged Alex Ovechkin.

In last season's run with Toronto, he provided an unimpressive .898 save percentage in nine games, although he was solid for most of the team's first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a rough Game 1.

Despite the warts, Maple Leafs fans seem to be completely on board with the 26-year-old. Only 8% of 1,412 poll respondents gave the netminder a 'moderately disapprove' or 'strongly disapprove' rating. No other player got fewer negative scores.

While that result might seem surprising, it's worth remembering that Samsonov was rock-solid during the regular season with a save percentage that ranked fifth in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 40 games played.

Apparently David Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok are the same guy

Sure, one of these players is one of the modest defensive-minded forwards in the NHL and the other is a 20-goal scorer, but as far as Maple Leafs fans are concerned they are both more or less the same.

Via Yahoo Sports Canada

This is more of a statistical quirk than anything else, but it also gets to the heart of the whole exercise.

One player can be equally effective in a completely different role than another. Kämpf was a far worse point producer than Järnkork last season, but it wasn't his job to show up on the scoresheet, and he was effective within the context of what he was asked to do.

In this case, that's reflected in the players' salaries, too. The duo is within $300K of each other despite the fact Järnkrok came to Toronto after scoring double-digit goals in seven consecutive seasons while Kämpf has managed that feat just once in six NHL campaigns.