What is 'zumping' the new dating trend coronavirus lockdown has spawned?

The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has meant we’ve had to do a lot of things differently to normal, including dating.

While experts have advised that singletons should totally keep dating during lockdown, all be it virtually, this also means that ending things needs to be done via video chat too.

With social distancing restrictions meaning couples are unable to see each other in person during quarantine, those wanting to call things off are being forced to use technology to break-up.

It seems that instead of waiting out the lockdown to end things in person, couples are heading onto Zoom to deliver their dumping.

And of course, as with many dating trends this new phenomenon has been given a catchy name - zumping.

First coined by The Guardian, who also suggested the snappy names FaceTumped and Housepumped for people who are ditched through FaceTime and Houseparty, the trend basically refers to those who have found themselves ditched via the video chat platform.

Though still a fairly recent trend, zumping has been gaining traction of late thanks to a writer bringing her own experiences of being ‘zumped’ to Twitter’s attention.

In an essay for Buzzfeed she described receiving a Zoom invite from the person she was dating, which said, “We need to talk” in the invite.

What followed was a surprising and painful breakup for the writer, who turned to Twitter to ask if anyone else had been dumped via Zoom.

Meanwhile Dictionary.com have also added the term to a collection of new coronavirus-linked slang it is investigating.

“A blend of dump and Zoom (the popular video service), zumping is when you break up with someone over a video conferencing service. At least they didn't just text? (Hey, you can do better, anyways),” the site wrote.

For those who find themselves either wanting to ‘zump’ someone or who have actually been ‘zumped’, Bela Gandhi, the founder and president of the Smart Dating Academy has shared some advice for viewers of Good Morning America.

For anyone who is forced to end a relationship via zoom, Ghandi suggests preparing what you want to say in advance and giving the person some space afterwards.

And those on the receiving end of being dumped via video, she suggests looking at the positives in terms of the fact that a relationship that wasn’t right has now come to an end, seeking out some therapy if you’re struggling to get over the break up and blocking your ex on social media.

That last piece of advice would probably serve all those who have been dumped, whether it was via zoom or otherwise.

Zumping isn’t the only dating term that has been spawned recently. Earlier this year ‘Thunberging’ hit the dating dictionary.

According to OKCupid, who coined the term, ‘Thunberging’ is where daters bond over their shared passion for environmental issues.

Named after climate change activist Greta Thunberg, of course, Thunberging effectively refers to singletons connecting over their desire to make a difference environmentally.

Last summer, Metro warned about a phenomenon known as ‘paperclipping’, which describes receiving a friendly message from an old flame - who ghosted you after a couple of dates - months down the line without any explanation.

And over the festive period we had to watch out for ‘snowmanning’, where a cold-weather flirtation melts into nothing as soon as the Christmas decorations come down.

Match-making app Plenty Of Fish also recently detailed some of the romantic pitfalls to beware of this year.

They include ‘Fleabagging’, inspired by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic character, where you consistently date people who are unsuitable for you.

