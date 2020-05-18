What is the key to Todd Gurley's fantasy value if he's not healthy in 2020?

The football world was left aghast when news dropped of Todd Gurley having an arthritic knee. From that point, it’s been a waiting game for the worst.

Would Gurley still be a viable starting runner? Would his career have to be cut short?

2019 provided a bit of an answer. Gurley finished as the RB14 in half-point-PPR Yahoo fantasy formats. He wasn’t as efficient as previous years, but he still managed to score 14 total touchdowns — that’s great for a fantasy bottom-line. And maybe that 2019 production gave the Atlanta Falcons a feeling of reassurance, who signed the running back to a one-year deal after the Rams released him.

Gurley goes from one great situation for a running back to another, as the Falcons present another high-powered offense devoid of a workhorse back.

The question is, is he healthy enough to deliver another workhorse-like season? Apparently, Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter doesn’t know either!

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the issue of Gurley’s health in the video above.

Our experts both agree that ultimately, what matters most for Gurley is the workload. Even if he’s less than 100 percent (but still able to play at a high level) or isn’t as efficient as he used to be, he can still deliver for fantasy purposes if the work is there.

Liz reminds us that even Leonard Fournette — who was one of the most inefficient runners in 2019 — was fantasy viable, thanks to his workload.

And maybe the return to Georgia will be the reset Gurley needs, as he had so much success in the state at the collegiate level. But that presents another question: Was adding Gurley a football move on behalf of the Falcons, or was it a marketing move? Both Matt and Liz think it’s probably a bit of both, but the fact remains: If Gurley is secured a starting runner’s workload in Atlanta, then fantasy players should have some level of interest.