What is the impact of GST on the common man: pros & cons

GST or Goods and Services Tax was introduced in July 2017 in India. While it has been widely discussed the details of it are still often unclear to the common man,

Here’s an explainer to simplify your understanding:

-Presently, there are around 160 countries that have implemented GST/VAT in some form or other. In some countries, VAT (Value Added Tax) is the substitute for GST. But, conceptually it is a destination based tax levied on consumption of goods and services.

-France was the first to introduce GST or Goods and Services tax.

-Presently, only Canada has a dual GST model (somewhat similar to the Dual GST Model that India has implemented).

-The rate of GST normally ranges in between 15–20% only. However, it may differ to a higher/lower side in some of the countries.

-The rates of GST play a crucial role in its successful implementation. Various countries have been struggling to rationalise the rate structure.

-India finally launched the new GST or Goods and services tax after crossing the various hurdles that came its way.

What is GST or Goods & Services Tax?

-GST or Goods and Services Tax is an indirect tax applied both on goods and services at a uniform rate. This means goods and services will be subject to a uniform tax rate and both will be treated at par.

-A single form of tax known as GST or Goods and services tax will be applied throughout the country, replacing a number of other indirect taxes like VAT, Service tax, CST, CAD etc.

-Being a new law, a new tax, GST brought with it new challenges to overcome therefore extra caution needs to be exercised.

-The GST bill covers the Goods and Services Tax i.e. the biggest indirect tax reform providing a uniform and simplified way of Indirect taxation in India. GST replaced a number of other indirect taxes like VAT (Value Added Tax), CST (Central Sales Tax), Service tax, CAD, SAD, Excise, Entry tax, purchase tax etc.

-A bunch of indirect taxes got replaced by a new tax in India known as GST or Goods and Services Tax subsequently leading to a much simplified tax regime as compared to the earlier complicated tax structure comprising of numerous taxes.

-Whenever a new reform or bill is introduced or a new law is imposed, it certainly impacts the common man. Ultimately, it is the common man who is directly or indirectly affected by the implementation of any new tax.

What is the impact of GST on the common man?

When we say ‘common man’ we’re referring not only to the final consumer of goods but all the small traders and service providers who are directly affected by the introduction of GST.

A look at the pros and cons of GST.

GST SLAB RATES

Items rated ‘zero’: Foodgrains used by common people.

5%: Items of mass consumption including essential commodities will have low tax incidence.

12% and 18 % have been finalised as two standard rates.

28% : White goods like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, soaps and shampoos etc.that were taxed at 30-31% shall be now taxed at 28%.

Demerit goods like tobacco, tobacco products, pan masala, aerated drinks and luxury cars shall be charged at the highest rate of 28%. An additional cess on some luxury goods shall also be imposed.

Services that were earlier taxed at 15% shall be taxed at a higher rate of GST @ 18%. Various goods have been classified to fit into the above categories.

Note: The GST rates given above are a general overview of rates when the new tax system was initially launched. Since then, GST rates have been revised on various occasions and might vary on different category of items. Kindly check the respective rates from a tax consultant.

Pros: Positive impact of GST on the common man

-GST was launched as a unified tax system removing a bundle of indirect taxes like VAT, CST, Service tax, CAD, SAD, Excise etc.

-GST or Goods & Services tax removes cascading effect of taxes i.e. removes tax on tax.

-Due to lower burden of taxes on the manufacturing sector, the manufacturing costs will be reduced. Hence, prices of consumer goods likely to come down.

-Due to reduced costs some products like cars, FMCG etc. will become cheaper.

-This will help in lowering the burden on the common man who has to spend less money to buy the same products which were earlier more expesive.

