What Exactly Is The #FreeBritney Movement?

You’ve probably heard rumblings about the #FreeBritney movement over the past few years, but what actually is it?

Even Britney Spears herself appears to have shown support for the movement in recent days. Here’s everything you need to know...

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

The #FreeBritney movement was set up by one of Britney’s biggest fans in 2009 when Jordan Miller, owner of the Breathe Heavy fansite, began a campaign to ‘free Britney’ from her conservatorship.

This conservatorship, which she has been placed under since 2008, severely restricts her movement and her ability to control her own finances, namely her estate, which are under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

View photos A #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty) More

What Jordan began grew into a movement. The protests staged in Los Angeles draw attention to the conservatorship, which many fans believe is an injustice.

Fresh life was breathed into the movement in early 2019, following reports the singer had checked herself into a mental health facility..

Thousands began using the #FreeBritney hashtag on social media after fan podcast Britney’s Gram received an anonymous call from a man claiming to be a paralegal working on Spears’s conservatorship, who appeared to validate fears she had been pressured into entering the facility.

Following the call, fans speculated about the singer’s safety and current whereabouts, given she hadn’t posted anything new on social media in an unusually long time.

Then it all took off: Miley Cyrus name-checked the #FreeBritney campaign in a live gig, which went viral online, and the campaign also met physically for a giant protest on April 22 outside the Hollywood City Hall where Britney supporters brandished placards.

Back up a minute, what is a legal conservatorship exactly?

View photos A supporter of Britney Spears gathers with others outside a courthouse in downtown LA for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding singer's conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020. (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images) More

An American legal proposition, a conservatorship is when another individual is given control of a person’s finances, including their estate, as well as most aspects of their daily life.

According to one Change.org petition which has gained over 100,000 signatures, the ruling means Britney is not allowed to drive, hang out with friends, vote, or spend any of her money without gaining permission from her father, her conservator.

The idea is that a conservatorship is put in place to manage the affairs of people with physical or mental limitations, or people that are too unwell to manage their lives themselves.

Story continues