What is Section 230, the controversial internet law Trump wants to dismantle?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Image: Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives websites that host user-generated content broad protection from legal liability for content posted on their sites.

Section 230, which for years was largely unknown outside of tech and policy wonk spaces, serves as a foundational piece of the internet and its goal of protecting free expression. In 2018, President Donald Trump signed a law weakening some of Section 230’s protections to allow victims to sue websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking.

Now Trump, as well as Joe Biden, want to kill the law completely, albeit for different reasons.

Signed into law in 1996, Section 230 was created to enable online platforms to make “good faith” efforts to moderate user-generated content deemed “objectionable” without facing legal liability over that content.

Republicans and Democrats want changes

Trump charges that the law allows Big Tech to silence content with impunity, while certain Democrats including Biden say it allows the companies to spread false information with ease. While those arguments are at the center of a fierce debate over Section 230’s fate, the law has supported the growth of many companies consumers rely on today.

The goal of the law was to let message board moderators or large companies remove problematic user content from their sites, without treating them as though they were either making the actual statements, or making editorial decisions akin to a media publication. Without Section 230, community and social platforms ranging from Yelp (YELP) to Facebook to virtually any website with a comments section could face huge legal liabilities for anything posted on their sites.

View photos Google CEO Sundar Pichai is sworn in prior to testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing “examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. (Image: Reuters/Jim Young) More

But the vagueness of the terms “good faith” and “objectionable” in the law have translated into websites — and of particular concern, social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube — enjoying virtually unlimited power to remove, obscure, and place warnings on user-generated content. At the same time, the law does not hold these tech giants accountable for the content they fail to remove.

While the Constitution’s First Amendment protects the speech of these private companies, as well as individuals, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have taken issue with the broad legal immunity tech giants enjoy under Section 230. And lawmakers blame Section 230 for allowing social media companies to moderate content too aggressively in the eyes of some Republicans — or not enough, from the perspective of some Democrats.

How we got here

Trump and conservative lawmakers began piling on Section 230 when sites like Twitter and Facebook added their own fact checking mechanisms to user posts, and limited the reach of user tweets and posts that violated the companies’ respective terms of services.

Trump’s first “fact checked” tweet was one sent from his handle in May claiming that mail-in voting was rife with fraud and would lead to a “rigged election.” Twitter, which adopted a policy to not delete tweets from elected officials, added a mark underneath the policy-violating tweet that linked users to news articles and other information rebutting Trump’s position.

Three days later, following the killing of an unarmed Black man named George Floyd, Trump tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The president’s tweet referred to protests that erupted following the death of Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

View photos Trump's tweet that violated Twitter's terms of service. (Image: Twitter) More

