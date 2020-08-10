What is hip dysplasia? Parents flood Millie Mackintosh with support after baby is diagnosed with condition

Millie Mackintosh has described her past few days as “emotional” after her baby daughter, Sienna, was diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, told her followers that Sienna would have to wear a Pavlik harness for six to 12 weeks to correct the issue and that the treatment had a 90% success rate.

Hip dysplasia, which is also called DDH, is a condition where the "ball and socket" joint of the hip does not properly form in babies.

One or two in every 1,000 children will require treatment for the condition, according to the NHS.

Mackintosh appealed to parents who have had similar experiences and asked them to share their advice on Instagram.

She said she was “moved” and feeling “much more positive” after reading all the responses.

Sienna’s DDH was discovered after a scan when she was six weeks old, which had been booked in as Sienna was “breech from 28 weeks onwards”.

The condition is more common in girls and first born children, and in many cases it sorts itself out without the need for intervention. But some children, like 14-week-old Sienna, will need to wear a Pavlik harness for several weeks.

A Pavlik harness is a fabric splint that secures a baby’s hips in position, allowing them to develop properly.

Speaking about the specific challenges the harness has created, Mackintosh explained: “The hardest part is that I can’t hold her properly to cuddle her and finding a comfortable breast feeding position is really difficult while we adapt to this change in our reality, a reality that we’ve worked so hard on!

“It feels like we are back at the new born stage, her routine has gone out the window and we are having to learn how to care for her all over again.”

Parents who have experienced hip dysplasia in their children, sent Mackintosh thousands of messages of support, offering everything from clothing advice to success stories.

One new mum wrote: “Along the way we had trips to the hospital to check [on] progress, which we were told wasn't working initially, but then amazingly on the next check there was improvement! Don't be disheartened if this happens to you, she will get there.

“We also had to learn to do things differently, holding, changing, dressing, cuddling, playing, but before you know it everything will become second nature and will be your normal.”

Mackintosh also received messages from people who were themselves born with hip dysplasia, reassuring her about her daughter’s future.

One woman wrote: “I was born with both hips out of place, and wore a harness for six months. I never had any issues with movement whatsoever. I hope this puts your mind at ease.”

According to the NHS, children are more at risk of developing DDH if they have family members who have suffered from hip problems; were breech in the last month of pregnancy or were born breech.

Hip dysplasia is not preventable and the NHS reassures parents that “it’s nobody’s fault” if your baby is borne with the condition.