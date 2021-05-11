What if I catch COVID in between vaccine doses? Important FAQs

Steena Joy
·Contributor
·7 min read

Even as India faces a shortage of vaccines amid rising COVID-19 cases, citizens are making a beeline to register and book slots for their vaccine doses. There are a lot of doubts and questions in their minds about the vaccine shots. Rumours and false information are doing the rounds on Social Media groups fuelling apprehensions.

Dr Wasim Ghori, Director for Healthcare at Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO), Consultant Diabetologist and currently the Medical Director for a chain of Specialty Clinics in Mumbai, clarifies on several important FAQs about the COVID-19 vaccine doses.

What precautions should be taken before the COVID-19 vaccine?

  • If you are allergic to certain medication or drugs, discuss with your doctor before getting the shot.

  • People with diabetes or blood pressure need to keep their blood sugar and blood pressure levels in check before scheduling their appointment. It is advisable to consult your treating physician regarding the same.

  • Eat a healthy diet before getting the vaccine.

  • People who have received blood plasma or monoclonal antibodies should wait for two months before taking the vaccine.

  • Wear proper clothing which gives easy access to upper arm area.

  • Follow COVID-safe practices at the vaccination site i.e. wear a mask, wash/sanitise hands frequently, maintain social distance

Cropped hand wearing a nitrile glove holding a Covid-19 vaccine vial and a syringe
Getting COVID is like getting a vaccine dose. Hence waiting at least four to eight weeks after recovery before taking the vaccine is recommended as you have naturally made antibodies during infection

If I was infected with COVID, after how much time can I take the vaccine?

Getting COVID is like getting a vaccine dose. Hence, I recommend waiting at least four to eight weeks after recovery before taking the vaccine as you have naturally made antibodies during infection. Since you would still be responding to the infection, vaccinating at that time would be a waste of the vaccine.

In India, most doctors recommend arbitrary gaps between recovery and vaccination, typically between one and three months.

Waiting to get vaccinated after recovery not only allows others who have remained uninfected to receive their first dose, but also improves immune response...

WHO recommends waiting up to six months and it is based on evidence that infection provides reasonable protection while US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that a person get vaccinated immediately after recovery.

Must-read related stories:

Monoclonal Antibodies:

If you’ve received Monoclonal Antibodies, you must wait 90 days after recovering from COVID-19 to receive the vaccine. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory that mimic your body’s immune response. Some people might not need to be hospitalised for COVID-19, but might receive these antibodies from their doctor as an infusion treatment to help fight the virus.

If you’ve had that monoclonal antibody, it is going to keep you from being able to develop a nice, robust response to the vaccine. So, that’s why we have to wait for 90 days until that monoclonal antibody has gotten out of your system.

Missing the second dose simply postpones the boosting of the antibodies and does not result in any loss of protection in the short term
Missing the second dose simply postpones the boosting of the antibodies and does not result in any loss of protection in the short term

Is it necessary to take the second dose in the stipulated time given? Or is it just the minimum time in which you should take the second dose?

For Covishield, it is 12 weeks, although the Indian recommendation is for 6-8 weeks, while Covaxin, a gap of four weeks is recommended.

Missing the second dose simply postpones the boosting of the antibodies and does not result in any loss of protection in the short term. Missing the time period allocated does not require a repetition of the first dose.

If you get your first dose and don’t get your second dose for a couple of years, you probably need to repeat your first dose.

What if I catch COVID in between two vaccine doses?

For a majority of people, the disease is likely to be mild or moderate, depending on how many days after vaccination exposure occurred.

If exposure and disease occurs within one to three weeks of receiving the first dose, the vaccine is unlikely to have a major effect and is not expected to modify the course of the infection. However, if a person tests positive after three weeks from their first dose, they are highly likely to only get a mild disease.

Once infected, the body starts producing antibodies, and it is once again effectively akin to getting a vaccine.

In principle, follow the same protocol, i.e. wait at least four weeks after recovery before you take the second dose.

What happens if I take the vaccine when I’m positive?

When we get infected, the first antibody a person’s body makes is the IgM antibody. Production of these antibodies start a week into the infection, peaks at three weeks, and declines very quickly afterward.

About three weeks after infection, the IgG antibodies start to get produced. These are the more crucial antibodies to look out for for long term protection with most infections and vaccines, and they climb in quantity from four to eight weeks after infection. Subsequently, they decline slowly.

If you&#x002019;ve had that Monoclonal Antibody as part of COVID treatment, it is going to keep you from being able to develop a nice, robust response to the vaccine. So, that&#x002019;s why we have to wait for 90 days until that monoclonal antibody has gotten out of your system
If you’ve had that Monoclonal Antibody as part of COVID treatment, it is going to keep you from being able to develop a nice, robust response to the vaccine. So, that’s why we have to wait for 90 days until that monoclonal antibody has gotten out of your system

​The blocking of viral infection requires neutralising antibodies, and the bulk of neutralising antibodies are IgG. They are made in response to the first infection or vaccination, but for some vaccines such as the mRNA vaccines, there is little neutralisation after the first dose but the second dose provides a large rise in this antibody response.

Vaccinating after recovery acts like a booster shot, with previously infected people making a very strong response with the first dose of vaccine.

Can pregnant/lactating women take the vaccine?

Based on data, it appears safe for pregnant and lactating women to take the currently available vaccines.

Although there have been no results from trials for COVID vaccines except for no safety signal from a small number of women who later found out that they were pregnant, large numbers of pregnant healthcare workers globally have taken the vaccine already after the vaccines were rolled out and have not had any adverse outcomes.

Based on data, it appears safe for pregnant and lactating women to take the currently available vaccines
Based on data, it appears safe for pregnant and lactating women to take the currently available vaccines

Antibodies induced by the vaccine or infection can also pass on to the foetus through the placenta. Only IgG antibodies pass through and the most transfer occurs in the second trimester and early third trimester. Maternal antibodies in children protect for about four to six months, after which their own immune system’s efficiency improves rapidly.

Antibodies also pass through breast milk to an infant, but these are IgA antibodies that protect the gut and the upper respiratory tract.

Must-read related stories:

Can I take the vaccine if I have allergies? Are there any conditions that require not taking the vaccine?

The only people who should not take the vaccine are those who have already taken the vaccine and had a severe allergic reaction to it.

There is no evidence right now that identifies any kind of allergy to a food or a drug and associates it with the vaccine. The vaccine is safe for people with all kinds of food allergies, as well as drug allergies, including allergies to antibiotics such as penicillin.

Immunocompromised patients and those undergoing chemotherapy should take the vaccines without safety concerns. However, as they are immunosuppressed, they might not make as good an immune response as others.

How long after the COVID shots should I take other vaccines?

Our immune systems are quite capable of handling multiple infections and don’t easily reach a point of exhaustion with just one infection.

The objective is to maximise immune response and hence the general guidance is that if two vaccines are to be given - live vaccines in particular - they should be given together or separated by four weeks.

Latest Stories

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Raptors officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

    The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.

  • Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson's career triple-double record

    Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.

  • Report: Raptors to begin contract talks with Masai Ujiri after season ends

    The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot with OT loss to McDavid's Oilers

    Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.

  • IOC president Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

    The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown done for the season with wrist injury

    Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

  • Jack Eichel says he has 'a lot of thinking to do' about future with Sabres

    Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract

    Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.

  • Nate Bjorkgren fiasco offers an important reminder for Raptors

    Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Stephen Curry's warning shot sinks the first-place Jazz

    Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season.

  • The Rush: Russell Westbrook makes NBA history, Tim Tebow is back and the Raiders know how to party

    Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record, Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback starts in Jacksonville and the Raiders really know how to throw a party.

  • Faulk nets winner in OT, Blues beat Kings 2-1

    LOS ANGELES — Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night. Tyler Bozak also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are locked into the fourth seed in the West Division and will play Colorado or Vegas in the first round of the playoffs. Faulk and David Perron sprung a 2-on-1 rush after Ryan O'Reilly won the opening faceoff in overtime, and Faulk won it with a wrist shot for his seventh goal. Alex Iafallo scored, Calvin Petersen made 17 saves and the Kings wrapped up their home schedule with four straight losses. After two periods of tepid hockey, the Blues and Kings finally started to generate offence in the third. Bozak went five-hole with a backhand to give St. Louis the lead 1:25 into the third. Jaden Schwartz set up Bozak’s fifth goal, and Faulk had the secondary assist, his fifth in the past five games. Iafallo responded with a one-timer from the left circle to tie it at 7:35. Gabriel Vilardi extended his point streak to four games with the assist. He has three goals and two assists in that span, with the 2017 first-round draft pick closing out an erratic first full season in the NHL on a positive note. Drew Doughty nearly won it in regulation for Los Angeles, hitting the post on a power play with 1:09 remaining, but Binnington was able to fall on the loose puck before the Kings could react. GETTING RIGHT Blues defenceman Torey Krug returned after missing five games because of an upper-body injury, and coach Craig Berube indicated several other injured players could get at least one game in before the playoffs start. That group includes forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais, and defenceman Vince Dunn. Dunn has missed nine games because of an upper-body injury, Blais four games due to an upper-body injury, and Tarasenko four games with a lower-body injury. ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION Blues defenceman Jake Walman did not play after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Doug Armstrong believes it was a false positive because Walman has been vaccinated and a second test came back negative. Steven Santini replaced Walman in the lineup. UP NEXT Blues: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Kings: At the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Lillard, Blazers score 50 in first, blast Rockets 140-129

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers raced to a 140-129 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The Blazers scored 50 points in the first quarter, setting a franchise record for scoring in a period, and tied an NBA record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with 12. CJ McCollum had 21 points in the first as Portland built a 17-point lead. McCollum finished with 28 points and Norman Powell also scored 28 for the Blazers, who never trailed as they moved within one-half game of fifth-place Dallas in the Western Conference. Kelly Olynyk had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the NBA-worst Rockets, and D.J. Augustin also scored 21. Houston withstood Portland's early barrage and chipped away at the lead. A 3-pointer by Armoni Brooks got the Rockets within 116-111 with 9:13 left, but Lillard's 3-pointer put the Blazers back up by double digits with 7:18 remaining. TIP-INS Rockets: Were without a host of key players, including Christian Wood. ... DaQuan Jeffries was called for a flagrant-1 foul against McCollum in the third quarter. Blazers: Carmelo Anthony missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. ... Terry Stotts coached his 1,000th NBA game. UP NEXT Rockets: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Blazers: At Utah on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Erik GarcíA Gundersen, The Associated Press

  • Bradley Beal torches Kent Bazemore on Twitter after news conference jab: 'You a straight LAME'

    Beal responded to Bazemore laughing at his injury with a torrent of Twitter insults.