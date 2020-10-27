What happens now with Odell Beckham Jr.?





In February, when NFL front offices were heading to the scouting combine and shaping up lists of potential offseason cuts by opposing teams, Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon was expected to be a serviceable player who would be readily available.

Not only was Vernon set to make $15.25 million in 2020, the wide belief was that new general manager Andrew Berry would be eager to clear out John Dorsey additions that hadn’t lived up to their paychecks and might not be culture fits under the new regime.

Teams waited for Berry to make a move with Vernon. Through February. Then March. Finally, hoping to get some kind of answer before April’s draft, a few front offices put out feelers in hopes of getting one question answered: What exactly was Berry waiting for? They wanted a mid-level free agent option at defensive end, and surely Berry wasn’t going to pay Vernon’s full salary. So why wasn’t he cutting him loose?

Eventually, the front offices got their answer. Berry was being patient — simply because he had the option to do so. When the time came in July, he offered Vernon a reduced one-year salary that he knew would exceed anything that would be available on the open market.

This brief piece of history about Andrew Berry is important right now. It speaks directly to what is going to happen with injured wideout Odell Beckham Jr. over the next six-to-nine months. That period will string out a similar quandary: What to do with a serviceable player who appears to be at a critical four-way stop of talent, age, contract and football production.

Make no mistake, Beckham is there.

How the Cleveland Browns approach Odell Beckham Jr.'s future with the team will require patience. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) More

While he turns 28 next month, his most relevant stat entering the next offseason will also be his most dubious. Injuries have limited him to only 39 of a possible 64 regular-season games over the last four seasons. That time frame is also marked by Beckham being one of the highest-paid wideouts in the league.

However, it also features ample evidence that Beckham has never regained the traction that made him arguably the NFL’s most dangerous receiver from 2014-16.

This is why Beckham’s career feels like it’s at a crossroads right now.

He’s a $15.75 million wideout in 2021 whose recent career has been defined by his inability to justify the cost and sideshow that come with it. Basically, he’s a talented player on the depth chart who no longer translates that promise onto the field.

You can point at his health or his quarterback or his scheme or his coaching. The bottom line is if it’s not working in Cleveland ... it’s simply not working. You can expect Berry to carefully pick through that entire cost-benefit analysis over many months ahead.

Can the Browns cut Odell Beckham Jr.?

While the Vernon parallel isn’t perfect, there are going to be similar hallmarks.

Vernon’s salary wasn’t guaranteed, so the Browns had the option of cutting him whenever that salary slot might have been needed. It very well might have been voided if Jadeveon Clowney had ever come around to signing on to play opposite Myles Garrett.

That never happened, so Berry patiently waited to find a more advantageous salary plateau for Vernon that would pay him $11 million for one year and allow him to hit free agency in 2021.

The $4.5 million in cap savings? Berry knew it could be rolled over into the next offseason, helping the team navigate the coming cap rollback and further positioning Cleveland to be attractive buyers in the 2021 free-agent market.

Meanwhile, Cleveland kept a player in the fold who it hoped could bounce back from a knee injury with a productive 2020 season.

Beckham’s torn ACL makes his situation a little more complicated than Vernon. Because of injury guarantees, Cleveland will now be on the hook for at least $12.97 million into next season — which dramatically alters some of the options on the table.

Story continues