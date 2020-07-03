What your trip to the hairdressers will look like when salons reopen

Oh hairdressers how we've missed you! (Getty Images)

The wait is almost over, hairdressers in England are due to reopen tomorrow July 4 to put an end to our lockdown lock misery.

From having to cut our own fringe, to navigating the treacherous path of home colouring, it’s fair to say we’ve more than missed our regular trips to the salon.

In fact, a recent survey by online beauty services booking website Treatwell found that a hair salon appointment was among the top three things people were most looking forward to post-lockdown.

While the professional services and styling skills from our hairdressers will be every bit as good as we remember, there's no denying the the experience of going to a salon is likely to look pretty different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no doubt that there will be changes for the kind of contact that can be conducted during appointments, as well as to the salon itself,” Lesley Blair, BABTAC Chair tells Yahoo UK.

“We expect that there will be fewer clients in reception to follow social distancing guidelines, and it’s unlikely that clients will be offered a drink prior to or during an appointment.

“There will be no magazines, leaflets or newspaper to read either.”

Blair says BABTAC have been advising salons to adopt some new hygiene rules ahead of opening.

“We’re advising washing towels after every appointment, at least 60 degrees, or to use disposable towels, and that scissors combs etc are cleaned with disinfectant in between clients too,” she adds.

“With sink interaction, we’re advising that any discussion/hair consultation, where possible, is carried out online prior to the appointment to limit face to face contact.

“When the client arrives and leaves the salon they should be asked to wash their hands, as should hairdressers, often and between every client.”

“We along with beauty are a very hygienic industry anyway and already follow a lot of hygiene rules.”

You may also find your salon is no longer offering blow drying and you might also be asked to arrive for your cut with your hair pre-washed.

This is what salons could look like when they reopen tomorrow. (Getty Images)

And there are certain things you can do ahead of time to ensure your trip to the salon is every bit the experience you hope it to be.

Katie Allan, Founder of MAYFIVE Hair has put together some tips on how to prepare for your first appointment...

Fess-up your DIY lockdown haircare

Make sure you have made your colourist aware if you have coloured you hair yourself at home, this could mean a different colour service will be required than your usual and your colourist may need to allocate more time than usual.

Be face-mask ready

Be prepared to use a face covering during your appointment, this is for both the safety of you, your hairdresser and others around you.

Don’t be phased by temperature checks

Most salons will be doing temperature checks so be prepared for this on arrival of your appointment and dress accordingly.

Come alone and arrive on time

To minimise the amount of people in salons at once, most salons are asking for you to attend alone and on time, rather than early or late.

Book you next appointment now!

Most hairdressers will be booked up for the next 3 months with the back log of clients whilst closed, so ensure you have secured your slot with your regular hairdresser up until Dec.

Beat the boredom

Bring along a book, magazines or anything else you may want to look at as unfortunately we cant supply magazines or any other reading content!



Happy hairdressing!