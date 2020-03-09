What do you think: Should sporting events be canceled because of coronavirus?

A Series A game between Juventus and Inter Milan was played on March 8 behind closed doors as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world. (REUTERS)

The threat of the coronavirus has already had a profound impact on the sporting world. In Italy, all sporting events have been canceled until at least April 3. A Champions League game in Paris will be played before an empty stadium. The start of the Japanese baseball season has been delayed. And here in the United States, the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California has been called off.

This week, officials from the NBA and MLB are meeting to discuss the “escalating concerns.” Meanwhile, the NCAA will go on with its basketball tournaments “as planned.”

