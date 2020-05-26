What do you think of the crowd noise piped in to Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund? (poll)

Fake crowd noise was once again heard on a Bundesliga broadcast, this time for Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich. (Photo by Federico Gambarini/Pool via Getty Images)

With no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, we again heard fake crowd noise on FOX’s Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Munich broadcast on Tuesday.

Here’s an example:

The effects, produced by Sky Deutschland and optional for international broadcasters like FOX to pick up, according to The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, seemed to divide opinion on social media. Some liked them, others not so much.

So we put it to you: What do you think of the fake crowd noise? And would you like to see it applied to other sports?

