What can fantasy gamers expect from Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel?

After a long and arduous wait, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel are no longer without teams to call their own. Kimbrel signed with the Chicago Cubs, and shortly thereafter Keuchel joined the Atlanta Braves. Fantasy gamers who stashed either pitcher (or both) were no doubt waiting for them to join the ranks of the employed, but what do their respective signings and team-fits mean for their fantasy outlooks?

Andy Behrens has you covered.

First up, Andy breaks down Keuchel’s outlook with the Braves. He was most recently spinning a dominant performance in Single-A, going seven innings with nine strikeouts against one walk. Sure, Keuchel once won a Cy Young and is known as an extreme ground-ball pitcher who limits damage, but his 2018 ratios don’t exactly inspire confidence in fantasy.

Keuchel’s expected to take the spot of struggling starter, Kevin Gausman, so Andy has some cautious optimism for his outlook. That said, it’s hard for him to treat Keuchel as more of a streamer at this point until we see what he is with the Braves.

Kimbrel has long been known as an elite closer, but he ended 2018 on a sour note in both the regular season and the playoffs. What will he be in 2019? Well, if those walk issues were just a thing of the past, he has all the makings of an elite fantasy reliever. But, bad news to those rostering Pedro Strop; Kimbrel joining the Cubs ruins some of Strop’s value, especially with future save opportunities.

Of the two, Andy says Kimbrel is worth trading for, but we won’t see him on the mound for the Cubs until about three weeks.