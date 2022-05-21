  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What about Dray? Warriors go Looney Tunes to take 2-0 lead over Mavericks

Vincent Goodwill
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevon Looney
    Kevon Looney
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors weren’t about to go out without a fight.

After the Dallas Mavericks took a 19-point lead in the first half fueled by a resurgence from Luka Doncic, the Warriors methodically marched back. Golden State took its first lead of the game with 11:42 to go and hung on for a 126-117 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors have a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. Golden State is 14-1 when holding a 2-0 series lead under head coach Steve Kerr. Its only loss was the 2016 NBA Finals to Cleveland.

Draymond Green earned a technical in the first half and flirted with a second multiple times, then drew his fifth personal foul with 6:01 left in the third quarter. He had a lengthy stint on the bench, and Kevon Looney made the most of his minutes in relief.

Looney scored a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Warriors went on a 34-15 run with Green on the bench and Looney in the game. Green returned, but eventually fouled out of the game with six points, six boards and five assists.

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney dunks against the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber during the third quarter in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 20, 2022. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney dunks against the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber during the third quarter in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 20, 2022. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry again led the Warriors with 32 points, but the Warriors’ role players did their part and stepped up when needed.

Jordan Poole continued his breakout postseason, pouring in 23 points off the bench. For the game, the team shot 50% from distance and 56.1% from the field. The Warriors had their best shooting quarter of the season in the final period (15 of 19).

Doncic, who reportedly was ill after Game 1, came out with a vengeance. He scored 24 of his 42 points in the first half, but his efforts weren’t enough to keep the Mavericks in it. He was banged up in Game 1, wearing a scrape down his face from incidental contact with Andrew Wiggins, nursing a nagging shoulder injury and battling through an illness between games.

The Dallas backcourt was the only bright spot with Jalen Brunson chipping in with 31 points.

Game 3 is 9 p.m. ET Sunday (TNT).

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Grateful, hungry Warriors' vintage performance makes clear they're aiming for title

    It seems clear the Warriors are intent on making the best of this chance, leaning on anyone to do anything if the game calls for it.

  • NBA playoffs: Heat's P.J. Tucker bypasses MRI, intends to be available for Game 3

    Tucker intends to be available for Game 3 on Saturday, league sources told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

  • Kardashian-Jenners Show Off Unique Takes on Gothic Glam for Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding

    The couple is set to marry at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino, Italy, this weekend

  • How can some of the NHL's top offences be slowed down?

    How do Tampa Bay, Edmonton and St. Louis offset the shot parade? Through each of their second-round openers, we’ve seen three diametrically different responses.

  • Max Strus with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics

    Max Strus (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics, 05/19/2022

  • The five British singles contenders at the French Open

    Five British players will compete in singles at Roland Garros

  • Travis Barker Shows Off Calabasas Mansion, Gifts Kourtney Kardashian Gave Him 'Way Before' Dating

    "Way before we were together, we would spoil each other," Travis Barker said of his new wife Kourtney Kardashian as he gave Architectural Digest a tour of his Calabasas home

  • Jimbo Fisher unloads on Nick Saban: 'Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal'

    Jimbo Fisher did not hold back in his defense of Texas A&M, accusing Nick Saban of having his own skeletons in his closet.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday. Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later. The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Team Canada coach Claude Julien said the game was closer than the lopsided scored i

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a