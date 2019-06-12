What a week for the Jordans: Steve going into Vikings' Ring of Honor, Cameron signs extension with Saints

The Jordan family is having a heck of a week: on the day All-Pro pass rusher Cameron Jordan signed his three-year contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, the Minnesota Vikings announced that his father, Steve, will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

‘An iconic player here’

The Vikings surprised Steve Jordan with the news of his upcoming induction on Wednesday morning.

Coach Mike Zimmer invited Jordan and Kevin Warren, the Vikings’ chief operating officer and soon-to-be Big Ten commissioner, to speak with the team, and Warren made the announcement.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that former tight end Steve Jordan, left, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in October. (AP)

A seventh-round pick out of Brown in 1982, Jordan spent his entire 13-year career with Minnesota and was one of the best tight ends of his era, making the Pro Bowl six straight years from 1986-1991.

At the time he retired in 1994, Jordan had the third-most receptions ever among tight ends, behind only Ozzie Newsome (662 catches) and Kellen Winslow (541).

Both Jordan and Warren grew up in Phoenix, and attended the same church. Warren said he looked up to Jordan, who is three years older.

“He has been an iconic player here who had an unbelievable career…but bigger than that, he has an Ivy League degree, graduated in four years,” Warren said. “He is a phenomenal human being.

“People didn’t give him a chance. Today is a special day, and I love days like this, so on behalf of the Wilf family, the Minnesota Vikings and all of our fans around the world, I just want to invite Steve Jordan to the Ring of Honor, and you all are the first to know.”

The 25th entrant into the Ring of Honor, Jordan will be officially inducted during the Vikings’ October 24 game against Washington.

‘Be prepared’

Players and coaches applauded as Jordan took a moment to gather himself, taken aback by the news.

Once he gathered himself, Jordan talked about his approach to making the team as a rookie in 1982.

“My father was a teacher in high school and college and a coach earlier in his career. I looked up to my dad. One of the things he told me was to be prepared, and being prepared doesn’t mean show up the day before the test,” Jordan said.

His work ethic, conditioning and confidence in his abilities all helped.

Until Jordan’s welcome-to-the-NFL moment.

“The first time I had to line up against Matt Blair, an All-Pro outside linebacker, blocking wasn’t my forte,” Jordan said. “I was more of a receiving tight end coming out of college. I went to do a 1-on-1 drill, I was in a 3-point stance, and the next thing I know, I was looking up at the sky. Matt Blair ran right through me like a revolving door.”

But being prepared and smart - he was an Ivy League grad, after all - Jordan knew coach Bud Grant didn’t abide mental errors. So while he couldn’t do much about Blair, he controlled what he could control.

“I wanted to make sure that I didn’t get myself pushed out of training camp. There’s certain things you can control and certain things you cannot control,” Jordan said. “You can’t control the other person, like a Matt Blair, who was 6-foot-5 and 250. I couldn’t control his level of talent.

“One of the easiest ways to get bounced out of camp was by mental errors. I could control mental errors. There were some guys that would go out, but I went back in my room, studying and making sure I did not make the mental errors that were going to get me bounced out of camp. That same mentality applies during the season because it only takes one game to miss an opportunity that is going to cost you.”

‘Pen to paper!’

While news of Cameron Jordan’s three-year, $52.5 million extension came on Tuesday, he officially signed the pact on Wednesday at the team facility.

Along with a photo of himself, his wife and their three children after the happy signing, Jordan tweeted a note of thanks captioned, “Pen to paper!”

“Big blessings! Thank you for everything!,” it read in part. “Can’t tell you how elated I am to know that I’m valued in this organization. In short, I want to continue winning here, I want a championship here, I want to continue building a legacy right here for the Saints.”

