Wharf replacement totals $137,000

The total price tag to replace the Descanso Bay emergency wharf came to approximately $137,000.

The wharf damaged by a deadhead log last summer was back in service in December and while most of the replacement was covered by insurance, $26,802 was not, the Regional District Nanaimo says. A $5,000 deductible, pre-existing repairs unrelated to the deadhead log and an additional one metre in width added for egress and wharf stability make up the uncovered costs, according to Darren Marshall, RDN senior manager of transportation services.

An additional $11,000 will be needed for the relocation of the gate.

Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig made a motion at the Jan. 17 committee of the whole meeting that those costs not covered by insurance be funded by up to $11,000 in Gabriola wharf reserves and up to $26,800 of new dollars of Community Works Funds.

While there are enough in reserves to cover all the uninsured costs, RDN staff said sharing the costs between reserves and Community Works Funds is intended to avoid depleting the reserve. Reserve funds are set aside for repairs, upgrades, inspections and general maintenance and upkeep of the wharf, Marshall said.

