'The WH Total-Body Band Challenge Made Me Feel Better Than I Had In Over A Year'

Photo credit: Sarah Felbin

For a lot of people, the pandemic was the perfect time for a fitness reset. At-home workouts became more accessible than ever, and with nothing better to do, investing in workout equipment and revamping your routine was an easy way to stay busy. To be honest, though, I was not one of those people. Until now.

For me, the pandemic was instead about studying my way through my junior year of college—and all I did for exercise was take my dog on long (and frequent) walks around the neighborhood. Which is great for cardio, but for strength training? Not so much.

After that, I kind of forgot about working out. Life got super busy (I graduated, yay!), and going to the gym fell to the side in favor of moving back home again and readjusting to life without school. So when I had the opportunity to take on the WH Total-Body Band Challenge, I knew that this was my chance. I was ready for a fresh start.

But I didn’t just want to break a sweat. The challenge already comes with some built-in goals, and I figured adding some goals of my own couldn’t hurt. First, I wanted to gain back the muscles I had lost over quarantine, mostly in my arms and my back. I also hoped that the challenge would boost my confidence a little, since wearing sweatpants for a year really took its toll on my relationship with my body.

Sign up for a WH+ membership to access the challenge workouts below—and tons of other perks.

What's more, I wanted to remind myself what I was capable of. I missed that feeling of satisfaction after crushing an intense workout. Diving into a 30-day challenge seemed a little daunting at first, but I knew I needed to make change to see change.

What is the WH Total-Body Band Challenge, exactly?

The challenge is a 30-day program that uses a mini resistance band to work the upper body, lower body, core, and your cardio endurance. It's broken up into four weeks, with a different physical and mental focus during each of the challenge weeks. Each week includes four programmed workouts, one cross-training day, and two rest days.

Story continues

On the designated days, I tackled one of the four different circuit-style workouts designed to target the arms, abs, butt, or the entire body. The workouts took me about 30 minutes to complete, and the best part was that I only needed one piece of equipment: a mini resistance band.

Photo credit: Sarah Felbin

The exercises were easy to learn and simple to do (no rock-solid core needed). I didn’t have any experience using a resistance band in my workouts, so figuring out how was fun and challenging. And, as I went along, I loved that I could customize my routine by using different level bands for various exercises.

By the end of the challenge, I was feeling stronger than ever. I also learned a lot about myself and how I like to exercise, which is information I’ll be using to create new workouts for myself in the future. And, of course, some of my favorite moves from these circuits will be coming with me!

From day one to day 30, here’s what I learned along the way—and you can apply these takeaways to help maximize your *own* results from the band challenge. Happy sweating!

Weights aren’t the only way to build muscle.

Having no prior experience with resistance bands, I was pretty skeptical at the beginning of the challenge. Without weights, could I really expect to see any definition in my muscles? By day 30, the answer was clear.



Photo credit: Sarah Felbin

Weights are great for strength training, and there are plenty of reasons to lift. But by limiting yourself only to using weights, you may miss out on other amazing workouts that can help you accomplish the same fitness goals. (In fact, there's evidence to show that strength training is superior for fat loss and overall health compared to traditional cardio!)

I saw new muscle definition in my shoulders and upper back—even without touching a dumbbell. Who knew?

Photo credit: Sarah Felbin

Try to work out when *you* feel the most energized.

Growing up, I trained as a competitive dancer, so all of my classes and workouts were always at night, after school. I was firmly a p.m. sweater and I assumed I’d feel the same way going into this challenge. Not the case!



Instead, I found that I was usually too tired at night to give enough energy to that day’s workout. I wasn’t motivated and exercising felt like a chore. But after switching to early a.m. sweat sessions, I noticed a major difference.

Morning workouts were so much more fun. I had something to look forward to right when I woke up, and after, I felt ready to take on the world. I was even more productive at work (maybe because my usual 9:00 a.m. brain fog was missing?).

Given that the workouts are nice and quick, you can fit them in whenever it makes the most sense for you.

The mind-to-muscle connection matters.

Before the challenge, I didn’t really know what mindfulness was, especially during exercise. I thought mindfulness was synonymous with meditation, which I’m not a huge fan of—but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Trainer Kelsey Sheahan, who programmed the challenge, explains throughout the weeks that mindfulness in this particular challenge is more about checking in with your body and headspace while you exercise so that you're truly present in the moment, aware of your form, and appreciative of all that your body can do for you.

What are you noticing? How are your muscles feeling? Are you really giving your workout 100 percent effort—or is your brain wandering to your to-do list? Asking myself these types of questions helped me focus more on the moves instead of zoning out and going through the motions. It also improved my form, which was definitely a win-win.

You have to be your own cheerleader.

When building any new routine, there are always some days when it seems almost impossible to keep going. Sometimes I would have much rather slept in or stuck with the shorter workouts from the first two weeks of the challenge. On those days, it’s even more important to motivate yourself, whatever that might mean.

Photo credit: Sarah Felbin

I found that giving myself something to look forward to after working out was the perfect strategy. Sometimes, I treated myself to my favorite Starbucks order (a white chocolate mocha, please!) or a breakfast I love (avocado toast topped with a fried egg, yum). Other days, I purposefully made time to relax, whether that meant trying out a new dinner recipe or binging a few episodes of my favorite shows.

And after a workout, I tried hyping myself up for everything I had accomplished that day. Whether it was using a harder band or finally mastering a move (the reverse lunge to airplane is a sneaky stability challenge!), taking time to acknowledge my progress made it that much more exciting to try again the next morning.

My overall thoughts? With this program, you have nothing to lose—and everything to gain.

Photo credit: Sarah Felbin

I rediscovered why I love working out and felt more energized than I had in over a year. I also gained tons of confidence and accomplished pretty much every goal I outlined on day one.

I also noticed physical changes, from more defined muscles in my upper body to slightly more sculpted abs. But the mental benefits were more important to me by the end of the month.

If you’re thinking about New Year’s resolutions or you’re just tired of the same old exercises, I would *absolutely* recommend giving the challenge a shot. When it comes down to it, I am so grateful that I decided to take it on.

You Might Also Like