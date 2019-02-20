WGC-Mexico 2019: Tiger Woods' tee times for Round 1, TV schedule, live stream

Tiger Woods' legacy includes a lengthy run of success at World Golf Championship tournaments, and he'll have an opportunity to add to it in the WGC-Mexico Championship — the third event on his 2019 golf schedule.

Woods has won 18 career WGC tournaments, 13 more than Dustin Johnson, who has the second-most victories. Woods' last win at the WGC-Mexico Championship was in 2013, and he won every year from 2005-07. However, Woods has yet to win since the tournament moved to Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico in 2017.

At last week's Genesis Open, Woods finished 6 under and tied for 15th place. He shot 10-under and tied for 20th in his first event of the 2019 PGA Tour calendar, the Farmers Insurance Open, in January. He's joined in Mexico by a strong field that includes 2018 champion Phil Mickelson.

Here is everything to know about the WGC-Mexico Championship, including Woods' tee times, a round-by-round TV schedule and how to live stream the tournament.

WGC-Mexico TV schedule, live stream

The first two rounds of the WGC-Mexico Championship will be televised on the Golf Channel, but NBC will provide additional coverage Saturday and Sunday.

You can also stream the tournament live and on-demand with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Date Time TV channel Thursday, Feb. 21 2-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel/fuboTV Friday, Feb. 22 2-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel/fuboTV Saturday, Feb. 23 12-2:30 p.m. ET Golf Channel/fuboTV Saturday, Feb. 23 2:30-6 p.m. ET NBC/fuboTV Sunday, Feb. 24 12-1:30 p.m. ET Golf Channel/fuboTV Sunday, Feb. 24 1:30-6 p.m. ET NBC/fuboTV

Tiger Woods' tee times

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 2:03 p.m. ET for Thursday's opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. His Round 2 tee time is 12:51 p.m. ET on Friday. He's paired with Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer, the top-ranked player in Mexico.

Round Time (ET) Hole Partners 1 2:03 p.m. 1 Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer 2 12:51 p.m. 10 Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer 3 TBD ... ... 4 TBD ... ...

Who else is in the 2019 WGC-Mexico field?

Besides Woods, there are several other notable names in the 2019 WGC-Mexico field. Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and defending champion Phil Mickelson are among the top players who will be competing over the weekend. In fact, only three of the top 50 players in the world (Justin Rose, Jason Day, Adam Scott) won't be playing in the tournament.

WGC-Mexico Round 1 tee times

Here are Thursday tee times for non-Woods feature groups at the WGC-Mexico Championship. You can find a list for the entire field here.

Time Group 12:39 p.m. ET Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy 12:51 p.m. ET Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas 1:03 p.m. ET Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood 1:51 p.m. ET Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

WGC-Mexico Championship purse, winnings

The WGC-Mexico purse is $10.25 million, which ties it with the other three World Golf Championships for the largest purse in a non-major on the PGA Tour schedule. The winner's payout is expected to be around $1.7 million, which is what Phil Mickelson took home last year.

WGC-Mexico past champions