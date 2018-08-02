WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2018: Tee times, how to watch Tiger Woods live

The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club is back for the 65th anniversary of professional golf at the famous South Course in Akron, Ohio.

The field of golfers is littered with stars, highlighted by Tiger Woods, who is making his first appearance at the Bridgestone Invitational in four years. He's fresh off of a near victory at the British Open, where he tied for sixth at 5-under, just three strokes back of the winner, Francesco Molinari. Woods has eight career victories at Firestone Country Club with his last win coming in 2013. He also set the course record at 21-under back in 2000.

The rest of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational field features Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and last year's Bridgestone Invitational champion, Hideki Matsuyama.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. including tee times and how to watch Tiger live.

PGA Tour TV & live-streaming schedule:

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational



Woods will be part of PGA Tour Live’s Featured Groups coverage throughout the tournament. Woods will tee off with Jason Day on Friday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel will have live coverage of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Thursday and Friday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET for Rounds 1-2. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have live coverage of Round 3 beginning at noon with CBS taking over on Saturday at 2 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will start final-round coverage at noon with CBS again taking over at 2 p.m.

Live TV schedule

Thursday: Golf Channel (1:30-6:30 p.m.) Friday: Golf Channel (1:30-6:30 p.m.) Saturday: Golf Channel (Noon-1:45 p.m.); CBS Sports (2-6 p.m.) Sunday: Golf Channel (Noon-1:45 p.m.); CBS Sports (2-6 p.m.)

You can also live stream the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at GolfChannel.com, PGA Tour live.

Live-streaming schedule

Thursday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6:30 p.m.) Friday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6:30 p.m.) Saturday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.) Sunday: PGA Tour Live (Featured groups 9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tee times, pairings

Tiger Woods tees off from No. 1 on Friday at 2:10 p.m. ET along with Jason Day. Here's a look at the full Bridgestone Invitational tee times for Round 2.

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 3

1st tee 9:20 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 9:30 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau 9:40 a.m. – Wade Ormsby, Ross Fisher 9:50 a.m. – Ian Poulter, Zach Johnson 10 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Paul Dunne 10:10 a.m. – Kevin Na, Emiliano Grillo 10:20 a.m.- Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry 10:30 a.m.- Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner 10:40 a.m. – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland 1:10 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Daniel Berger 1:20 p.m. – Brandon Stone, Brooks Koepka 1:30 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley 1:40 p.m. – Austin Cook, Jhonattan Vegas 1:50 p.m. – Alex Noren, Ted Potter, Jr. 2 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama 2:10 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Jason Day 2:20 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace 2:30 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Webb Simpson 10th tee 9:20 a.m. – Haotong Li, Rickie Fowler 9:30 a.m. – Kodai Ichihara, Patton Kizzire 9:40 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Adam Scott 9:50 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood 10 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose (WD) 10:10 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson 10:20 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari 10:30 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez 10:40 a.m. – Ryuko Tokimatsu, Bubba Watson 1:10 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello 1:20 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Wise 1:30 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jaco Ahlers 1:40 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Russell Knox 1:50 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Brian Harman 2:10 p.m. – Luke List, Anirban Lahiri 2:20 p.m. – Alexander Björk, Patrick Cantlay 2:30 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey 2:40 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 4

