WGA Votes ‘Unanimously’ to End Writers Strike After 148 Days

The new agreement, which is valid from Sept. 25 through May 1, 2026, will include “increased foreign streaming residuals” and a “viewership-based streaming bonus"

The Writers Guild of America has announced that their months-long strike is coming to an end just after midnight.

“The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” the Writers Guild East began in a joint Instagram post with the Writers Guild West.

“Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am PT. Check out our deal at wgacontract2023.org/deal. #WGAStrong,” the announcement read.

Terms of the agreement will include a five percent minimum pay increase once the contract is complete. Additional bumps are set for 2024 and 2025.

The new deal was struck with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — which represents Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony — after the two organizations met on Wednesday and again on Sunday.

Although the contract has yet to be ratified, writers can now return to work.

“Most MBA minimums will increase by 5%,” the agreement states, in addition to “minimum weekly rates for staff writers and Article 14 writers (story editors/executive story editors)” to also increase. Minimum Basic Agreements, MBA, is a collective bargaining agreement that covers the rights and benefits of its members.

“Each writer on a writing team employed for a script will receive pension and health contributions up to the relevant cap,” the contract says. “In addition, when a writing team is employed on a series, the contribution for each writer on the team will be made on the full weekly minimum instead of one-half of the weekly minimum.”

The ongoing strike resulted in some projects being canceled or delayed across film and television. Late-night talk shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Myers and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert all showed reruns during the hiatus.

Celebrities took to social media to share their excitement about the agreement.

"Happy to see WGA has reached a tentative agreement with AMPTP. SAG-AFTRA up next and there are big differences in what we seek and our agreement must reflect the needs of our members and not be driven by anyone else's," Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary wrote on X Tuesday. "Stand STRONG!"

Former Family Ties star Justine Bateman wrote, "Well played, #WGA Negotiating Committee. The gains are huge."

Robin Thede, actress and creator of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, wrote on X, "Wow! This WGA deal is INCREDIBLE."

"The erosions we were seeing have been corrected and the years ahead have a solid foundation that values our worth and fosters the advancement of future talent," she continued. "Now - showrunners, it’s up to you to make sure that ALL writers benefit!"

Although the WGA strike is ending, the SAG-AFTRA strike, the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is still ongoing after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers." Their strike began on July 13.

Actors banned together to call for better compensation and benefit plans.

“We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way that the people we have been in business with are treating us,” Fran Drescher, the SAG-AFTRA president who heads the union, said in a July press conference following the decision to strike. “I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things.”



