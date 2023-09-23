WGA and Studio Talks to Continue Tuesday After Negotiations Stretch Into the Night

The third day of renewed talks between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios did not yield a new deal, but talks are set to resume on Tuesday after Yom Kippur.

“The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again Tuesday,” read a brief statement from the Writers Guild.

As was the case on Thursday, talks between the Writers Guild, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and several major studio CEOs extended into the evening hours.

While studio insiders say there was hope on their side to get a deal done by the end of the week, the guild has been more deliberate in its pacing and has sought further talks on some key areas. The WGA negotiating committee has said in memos to its members prior to the start of this week’s talks that it “does not intend to leave anyone behind” when negotiating contract terms.

An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that despite the fact that a deal remains to be clinched, there was “good progress” made during the marathon talks.

More to come…

