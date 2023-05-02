WGA Strike Picket Line Locations List And Times Set For Los Angeles & New York – Update

UPDATED with times: The Writers Guild late Monday confirmed the times and locations being targeted by the WGA West in Los Angeles and WGA East in New York for strike actions and picketing, after the latest negotiations tonight with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers failed to reach agreement on a new film and TV contract.

The guild has called for a strike to begin Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. PT. Picket lines will go up at 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday at 10 Los Angeles studios from Amazon to Warner Bros, as well as at the Peacock NewFront presentation on 5th Avenue in New York City.

Deadline reported on Sunday that the WGA will likely not have its first picket lines out on the streets “until Tuesday afternoon.” That has been confirmed: picket lines will run 1-5 p.m. Tuesday in L.A. at Amazon and Sony in Culver City, Disney and Warner Bros in Burbank, and Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles to name a few.

This week’s schedule will see picket lines continue from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday,

See the full list of locales and times below. More details here.

The list of studios, networks, streamers and production facilities and events, with addresses, is below.

LOS ANGELES

Amazon/Culver Studios: 9336 W. Washington Blvd, Culver City

CBS Radford: 4024 Radford Ave, Studio City

CBS Television City: 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Disney: 500 S Buena Vista St, Burbank

Fox: 10201 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Netflix: 5800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Paramount: 5555 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Sony: 10202 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Universal: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Warner Bros.: 4000 Warner Blvd. Burbank

NEW YORK

Broadway Stages: 120 Jewel Street and North Henry Street & Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

HBO/Amazon Offices: Hudson Yards, specific address TBA

NBC Upfronts (on 5/15): Radio City Music Hall

Netflix Manhattan HQ: 888 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Netflix Upfront (on 5/17): Paris Theater – 4 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019

Peacock NewFront (5/2): Center415 (415 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016

Silvercup East: 34-02 Starr Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Silvercup Studios: 42-22 22nd St. Long Island City, NY 11101

Steiner Studios: 25 Washington Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11205

Warner Bros. Discovery: 230 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10003

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront (5/17): Hulu Theater @ Madison Square Garden

30 Rock/NBCUniversal: 30 W. 49th Street, New York, NY

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.

