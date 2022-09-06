WGA Sets Timeline For 2023 Writers Guild Awards, Updates Eligibility Rules For Some Categories

The WGA Awards is having its 75th anniversary, and the Writers Guild of America has released the timeline for its 2023 trophy show. The gala is set for Sunday, March 5, but no format or venue was revealed.

The film nominees — for Original, Adapted and Documentary Screenplay — will be announced Wednesday, January 25, with the nominees for TV and other media being announced on Monday, January 11. See the full timeline below.

More from Deadline

The WGA today also announced changes to the eligibility and submission criteria for some of the WGA Awards categories. They are:

Limited Series

Limited Series will no longer submit in the Original Long Form and Adapted Long Form categories. Limited Series must now use the Series form to submit for WGA Awards consideration.

The Guild will apply the same voting rules to the Limited Series category that it applies to the Drama, Comedy and New Series categories: the five Series which receive the most votes in each category will become the respective category nominees, and all writers employed to perform writing services on the Series will be eligible to be nominated and/or win.

Limited Series are not eligible to compete for New Series awards consideration.

Television & New Media Motion Pictures

With the migration of Limited Series to the Series voted categories, the Original Long Form and Adapted Long Form script submission categories have been combined into one script submission category: Television & New Media Motion Pictures.

A Television or New Media Motion Picture is a motion picture, over one hour in length, which is broadcast on network or cable television or is exhibited on a streaming service, regardless of its original or adapted classification.

A New Media Motion Picture that has/had a theatrical release and a simultaneous streaming exhibition must submit in the Original Screenplay or Adapted Screenplay category.

Story continues

Animation

WGA contractual coverage is now required for all animated television and new media script submissions.

Original Short Form New Media and Adapted Short Form New Media

The categories have been combined into a single Short Form New Media category.

Short Form New Media series with episodes less than 15 minutes in length will now submit in one combined category, regardless of their original or adapted classification.

Here is the timeline for the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards:

Tuesday, September 6:

Submissions Open in all Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, Limited, New), TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

Friday, November 18:

Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, Limited, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

Monday, December 5:

Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, Limited, New) online voting begins

Friday December 9:

Deadline for submissions: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary)

Monday, December 26:

Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, Limited, New) online voting

Monday, January 9:

Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) online voting begins

Wednesday, January 11:

Television, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced

Monday, January 23

Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) online voting

Wednesday, January 25

Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) Nominations Announced

February TBA

Beyond Words: Writers Guild Awards-nominated screenwriters panel

March TBA

“And the Nominees Are…” Writers Guild Awards nominees panel

Sunday, March 5

75th annual Writers Guild Awards

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.