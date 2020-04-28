WGA Sees Judge Dismiss Antitrust Claims Against Big 3 Agencies; Breach And State Price-Fixing Claims Remain

Click here to read the full article.

A federal judge has dismissed huge chunks of the WGA’s antitrust lawsuit against Hollywood’s Big 3 talent agencies, but will allow other aspects of its case to proceed to trial. In a ruling handed down Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ruled that the WGA:

1. Lacks antitrust standing to pursue their federal price-fixing claim

2. Lacks organizational standing to bring claims for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of their members.

3. Lacks Article III standing to bring an Unfair Competition Law cause of action on their own behalf.

4. Failed to plead racketeering activity.

5. And failed to state claims upon which relief can be granted with respect to And that their “group boycott claims

The judge, however, denied a motion filed by WME, CAA and UTA to dismiss the guild’s Cartwright Act price-fixing claim, and will allow several individual plaintiffs to pursue their claims in court, including:

1. Their individual claims of breach of fiduciary duty.

2. Their individual Unfair Competition Law claims.

3. And Barbara Hall’s breach of contact claim.

On January 6, the judge denied the WGA’s motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed against it by agencies, which means that all of their complaints can move forward. He heard oral arguments on the WGA’s motion to dismiss the agencies’ claims on January 24.

Read today’s ruling here.

In granting the agencies’ motion to dismiss the guild’s federal price-fixing claim, the judge wrote that the agencies contend that allegations made by the WGA East and West, which are the counterclaimants in the suit, even if accepted as true, “demonstrate that Counterclaimants (the guilds) do not participate in the same market as the Agencies and suffer derivative injury only. In particular, the Agencies contend that Counterclaimants’ allegations demonstrate that they neither buy nor sell packages, and that they do not otherwise participate in any market in which packages are bought and sold.

“In opposition, Counterclaimants do not argue that they buy or sell packages, or that they participate in the talent representation market where packages are bought and sold. Indeed, Counterclaimants’ allegations unambiguously demonstrate that studios—not the Guilds or their writer-members—purchase packages from the Agencies, and that the Agencies and their non-party competitors sell packages to the studios. The core of Counterclaimants’ per se price-fixing claim is that ‘rather than compete with each other, the Agencies and their co-conspirators have instead collusively agreed to propose the same packaging fee terms to [production] studios.’ The injuries Counterclaimants allege—that writer-members suffer decreased profit participation, decreased employment opportunities, decreased production quality, and that the Guilds receive lower union dues while expending money to inform their members of the harms of packaging and publicly advocate against the practice—all derive from the allegedly higher prices paid by production studios that employ writers.

“Accordingly, because Counterclaimants’ allegations demonstrate that they neither buy nor sell talent representation services, and that their injuries are entirely derivative of the allegedly higher prices paid by production studios, Counterclaimants have not shown antitrust injury. The Court therefore GRANTS without leave to amend the Agencies’ motion to dismiss Counterclaimants’ first cause of action for per se price-fixing in violation of the Sherman Act.”

