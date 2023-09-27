WGA Says Writers Can Return to Work, Approves New Labor Contract for Release

The Writers Guild of America West Board and East Council have unanimously voted to authorize writers to return to work and to receive the tentative agreement negotiated with Hollywood studios, effectively ending the union’s nearly five-month strike.

The guild announced the vote in a membership memo published Tuesday afternoon that also provided topline details on the key gains won for writers during the five days of marathon negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The WGA announced the deal with the AMPTP on Sunday, 146 days after writers first took to the picket lines outside of backlots and production offices in Los Angeles and New York. The writers were then joined by actors from SAG-AFTRA on July 14 after their union’s talks with the AMPTP failed to yield a deal.

While writers vote on their contract, studio insiders tell TheWrap that they expect talks with SAG-AFTRA to start sometime within the next two weeks after the guild has time to review the WGA deal with its negotiating committee and legal team. A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said that the union is not commenting on potential timetables for talks, but is urging AMPTP to return to the table to discuss a fair deal.

More to come..

