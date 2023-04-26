WGA Issues Strike Rules: Members Barred From Writing, Pitching, or Negotiating for Work if Strike Is Called

The Writers Guild of America issued a detailed set of strike rules to its members on Tuesday, advising them that they will be barred from writing, pitching or negotiating for work if a strike is called.

The guild also spelled out the rules for showrunners and other “hyphenates.” WGA members who are also producers, performers, or directors would be legally allowed to continue working, provided they do not perform any writing services.

“The Guild strongly believes that no member should cross a WGA picket line or enter the premises of a struck company for any purpose,” the guild stated. “Under applicable law, however, the Guild may not discipline a hyphenate for performing purely non-writing services.”

In a separate FAQ, the guild noted that during the 2007-08 strike, many showrunners went beyond the requirements of the strike rules “and refused to perform any services for struck companies during the strike.”

The guild also advised hyphenates who are thinking about working to consult with the guild’s staff and to abide by a simple rule: “when in doubt, don’t.”

The WGA contract expires at midnight on May 1, and a strike could be called any time after that if a new agreement is not reached. The guild negotiators are expected to work up until the deadline on terms of a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The guild is seeking higher minimums, a mandatory staffing level for TV shows, and a better formula for streaming residuals. Last week, 97.85% of the guild’s voting members authorized the leadership to call a strike if a new deal cannot be reached.

Issuing strike rules to members is a standard part of the process, and gives no indication about whether a strike is more or less likely to happen.

In the FAQ, the guild did address a rumor that the WGA contract could be temporarily extended to June, saying there is nothing to it.

“There are no plans to extend the deadline,” the guild said. “Unless you hear it directly from the WGA, you should assume that the rumor is nothing more than that.”

