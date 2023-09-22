WGA and AMPTP to Meet Friday, Guild Calls for Strong Picket Turnout as Contract Talks Heat Up

The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood’s major studios will meet for a third day of bargaining Friday as Hollywood wrestles with growing hopes of a deal balanced with concerns that key issues in the nearly five-month strike battle remain in contention.

“The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow,” the WGA said in a statement to members sent late Thursday. “Your Negotiating Committee appreciates all the messages of solidarity and support we have received the last few days, and ask as many of you as possible to come out to the picket lines tomorrow.”

More from Variety

The WGA has been on strike since May 2.

More to come

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.