WFN Embraces need for Systematic Change from Land Sale Report

WESTBANK, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hon. Marion Buller presented her report on the purported sale and transfer of Westbank First Nation (WFN) lands in the District of Peachland, BC. The Report identifies multiple, serious problems with the transaction, potentially depriving the Nation of millions of dollars.

Council has accepted the findings and recommendations contained in the Report and is taking immediate action to implement the reforms needed to protect WFN's ability to self-govern.

The Report found that the Peachland Property was purportedly sold and transferred in 2021 by two WFN staff members without authorization of Council. The lead employee based the $1.5 million sale price on an outdated appraisal from 2009, likely significantly less than the market value of the property. The second employee transferred the property. WFN is pursuing further civil and criminal investigations into the transaction to either get the land back or appropriate compensation for it.

The Report identified governance gaps and practices that need to be addressed immediately. The recommendations will help improve governance and oversight of important financial decisions to prevent something like this from happening again. WFN Council have directed senior staff to begin implementation and report progress to Members on a regular basis.

"We are addressing the root causes of the problems. We are also assembling a Reform Advisory Committee of governance experts and members to advise on reform efforts to implement the recommendations in the Report and help strengthen the self-government of our Nation," states WFN Chief Christopher Derickson. "Our members deserve accountability, transparency, and a government that protects their interests. We recognize that we cannot do it alone and will be leaning on our members and partners for their support as we work diligently to implement the recommendations. We need to work together to put our Nation on the right path to a better future for Members."

About WFN

Westbank First Nation (WFN) is a proud leader in Indigenous self-governance, providing progressive economic, cultural and social services for its Members, residents and businesses. One of eight Indigenous communities that form the Okanagan Nation Alliance, WFN is located within the beautiful South Central Interior of British Columbia, minutes from Kelowna. With a history rich in culture and tradition, and a population of over 850 members and 10,000 residents, WFN places high value on the responsible management and protection of its resources, environment and watersheds. For more information, visit www.wfn.ca

