Your WFH setup is missing this chic dry-erase calendar that’s been sold 3,000 times

While some parts of the country are slowly returning to a “new normal,” many companies are still having employees work from home. If you’ll be working remotely for the foreseeable future, now’s the time to finally amp up your office space.

We’ve already found chic laptop stands for your desk and other essentials to help keep you productive while at home. But if you love to visually see your weekly and monthly plans, you’re going to love our latest Etsy find.

This wall calendar from the Etsy shop GirlFridayAcrylics is so simple, but it’ll keep your plans on track.

Made from acrylic, it’s naturally dry-erase so you can mark down your plans and wipe them away when they’re complete or when you’re ready to plan out the next month. Plus, it eliminates the need to buy a new paper desktop calendar each year.

If you love to make lists, the special notes column will help you keep up with any extra to-do lists, phone calls to make, bills to pay or errands to run.

With more than 3,100 sales, this calendar is a no-brainer for your work-from-home setup. Available in three sizes from extra-small to large, you can choose what fits best in your area.

There’s even the ability to customize the calendar with options to include your family name or add both a to-do list and a “don’t forget” section in place of the notes column.

Many customers who have purchased the calendar have been satisfied, noting that it looks even better in person and is easy to install.

“Obsessed with this custom board! Came exactly like the photos and super easy to hang. Really appreciate being sent the exact hardware needed to hang,” one reviewer said.

And if you’re not a fan of the gold hardware and font, you can select either silver or black before purchasing.

For more acrylic calendar options, be sure to check out GirlFridayAcrylics’ full assortment, including chalk ink markers to write on the board.

