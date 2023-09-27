WFCU Credit Union Donates $50,000 to Scottish Borderers Foundation

WFCU Credit Union (WFCU) made a significant community contribution during the grand opening of its fourteenth retail branch at 814 St. Clair Street in Chatham. The Credit Union announced a generous $50,000 donation to the Scottish Borderers Foundation's 'Service, Sacrifice and Duty' capital fundraising campaign, aimed at supporting the Essex-Kent Scottish Regiment.

Representatives from the Scottish Borderers Foundation attended the grand opening event, where they received a cheque in front of the Chatham-Kent Mayor, dignitaries, special guests, and media members.

"WFCU's commitment to education aligns with our support for the Scottish Borderers Foundation and the Essex-Kent Scottish Regiment. This donation will help fund local and international monuments and ensure their presence at local parades, honouring their vital role in protecting Canadians and allies," said Eddie Francis, President & CEO of WFCU.

Mike Robinson, President of the Scottish Borderers Foundation and former Commanding Officer of the Essex and Kent Scottish, extended gratitude to WFCU, emphasizing the importance of community support in bridging the funding gap for commemorative initiatives.

WFCU's commitment to community well-being extends beyond this donation. The Credit Union announced its support for various Chatham community initiatives this fall/winter, including Habitat for Humanity Chatham RiverRun, Crowfest, Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation Benefit Gala, Chatham Goodfellows Halloween Spooktacular, and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation Christmas Wish Tree campaign.

The Scottish Borderers Foundation, the official Foundation of the Essex-Kent Scottish Regiment, strives to raise $600,000 to honour 200 years of service and sacrifice. Donations will be invested to sustain the Foundation's capital base, with interest funding commemorative endeavours, Pipes and drums support, monument upkeep, and historic preservation.

WFCU Credit Union, a cornerstone of the Windsor-Essex region since 1940, continues its legacy by actively supporting the communities it serves, with a strong presence now in Chatham. Recognized as the sixth largest credit union in Ontario and the twentieth largest in Canada, WFCU remains dedicated to its mission of community enrichment and financial service excellence.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter