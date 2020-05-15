WeWork's growth cut in half as coronavirus lockdowns bite

In this file photo taken on March 13, 2014 a man enter the doors of the "WeWork" co-operative co-working space in Washington, DC - Mandel Ngan/AFP

WeWork's growth rate has halved since last autumn as it struggles to keep its rescue plan afloat during the pandemic.

In an internal memo, WeWork's chief financial officer, Kimberly Ross, said it had brought in $1.1bn (£900bn) in the first three months of 2020, a year on year increase of 45pc.

That was a far slower growth rate than the summer of 2019, when revenue rose by 93pc year on year, or from the first three months of 2019 and 2018, when it soared by 113pc and 110pc respectively.

Ms Ross also revealed that the troubled office rental start-up had burned through around $500m in cash reserves since the start of the year, when executives said it had $4.4bn in the bank.

The company continued to grow in absolute terms, trumpeting its first ever billion-dollar quarter and widening its membership by 49pc year on year, as well as its increasing proportion of more dependable big business clients.

Ms Ross told employees: "The world is navigating uncharted territory and this current climate is undoubtedly having an impact on every business. Yet despite the uncertainty, WeWork’s value proposition remains unchanged.

"Flexibility has become the most valuable currency as companies around the world rethink their workplace needs and are in search of safe, turnkey options at a global scale.

"As we move through the second quarter we will continue to focus on improving our efficiency, containing our costs, optimising our real estate portfolio, and redefining the future of the workplace."

WeWork has been attempting to stabilise its business since the collapse of its much-hyped public float last September, which forced it to accept a bailout deal from its biggest backer, SoftBank, that drastically cut its valuation.

Executives have said that it now has enough cash reserves to complete its five-year turnaround plan, but two of its board members, as well as its ousted former chief executive Adam Neumann, are suing SoftBank over an abandoned share purchase deal.

The company is now attempting to market a plan for "the future of the workplace" after Covid-19, involving intensive sanitation, spaced-out desks and architecture that encourages social distancing.