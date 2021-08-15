WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn review – a cautionary tale

Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters

How can a company with a $47bn valuation be near to bankruptcy just six weeks later? Jed Rothstein’s lively documentary shines a light on WeWork – the brainchild of Israeli-American entrepreneur Adam Neumann – a glorified real estate company that sold itself on its potential to radically change the way we work, live and learn.

Perhaps too caught up in the charismatic slipstream of Neumann and his new age messianic fervour to fully pin down the deeper cultural relevance of this millennial Icarus, the film is fascinating on cult capitalism and the power of personality as a marketing tool for an otherwise unremarkable business plan.