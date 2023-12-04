'We've shown we can compete with the top teams' - Jaiyesimi

BBC Sport Scotland's Tyrone Smith at McDiarmid Park

Diallang Jaiyesimi was in the right place at the right time, after an almighty scramble in front of goalkeeper Joe Hart saw Celtic trailing early at McDiarmid Park.

Despite the champions coming back to win 3-1, the Saints goalscorer says the side showed they can compete with the top teams in the Scottish Premiership.

"I thought we did well in the first half, we should have won," Jaiyesimi told BBC Scotland.

"I feel like we had a enough chances in the game but towards the end they came forward a bit more, they took their chances but all in all, the first half was really good, I thought we had a chance and should have come away with something.’

"I thought we did really well, I got on the scoresheet but we can keep on building on this, we are playing well, each game we will take in our stride. We have just shown today we can compete with the top top teams in the league.

"You can see it on the pitch, the way we are playing, we are enjoying it as well, so hopefully we can build on this.

"It starts from the training ground, just putting in the work really and then the good performances, we can keep on building on that.

"For sure we can be up there [top six], if we can keep on putting in these performances, obviously we can win some games and then climb up the table."