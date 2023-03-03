We've got the tea: Save up to 70% on the prettiest teapots, tea cups and more at this sale

We've got the tea: Save up to 70% on the prettiest teapots, teacups and more at the Teatsy sale today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you love to drink tea, you probably know a good tea cup when you see one. Lucky for you, we did the work for you. We found some of the prettiest tea cups, teapots, tea infusers and more on sale at Teatsy right now.

Shop the Teatsy sale

For a limited time only, Teatsy is hosting a winter sale with up to 70% off select teaware and you can take an additional 15% off when you use the coupon code WINTER15 at checkout. Shop beautiful ceramic tea cups, glass tea brewers and handmade tea sets. Keep scrolling to check out one of our favorite tea deals available today.

►Updated daily: 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Ugg, iRobot and Funko

"Serendipity" High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Teapot with Wooden Overhead

"Serendipity" High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Teapot with Wooden Overhead at Teatsy.

Made of premium borosilicate glass, this classic teapot is durable and elegant. The ergonomic shape is slip-resistant and the walnut handle makes it comfortable to lift and pour. Suitable for boiling tea and steaming tea, this chic teapot can withstand temperatures of up to 180° and has an 800ml capacity.

$54.90 at Teatsy (Save $20)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Teapots and tea cups on sale: Save up to 70% at Teatsy right now