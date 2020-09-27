We've got his back – Ryan gives support to under-fire Quinn

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan insisted the players were behind head coach Dan Quinn despite blowing another lead.

The Falcons became the first team in NFL history to have back-to-back games in which they blew a 15-plus point fourth-quarter lead and lost, as per STATS, after Sunday's 30-26 defeat to the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta led 26-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but slipped to 0-3 to put the pressure on Quinn.

But Ryan, who completed 19 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception, said the players also needed to improve.

"We've got his back. We've got to play better as players and that's what you have to focus on," he said.

"When things aren't going good or going well, it's easy to look around and see what everybody else is doing or where everybody else is screwing up.

"The only way we're going to improve as a unit is if we all kind of look in the mirror and find ways to improve individually and make sure that we're the best version of ourselves individually when we go out there."

Ryan said he was frustrated after the Falcons also blew a 39-24 lead to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

The QB lamented Atlanta's inability to get any momentum going in the fourth quarter against Chicago.

"We just needed to get into that first first down and we weren't able to do it. It's a credit to them," Ryan said.

"Chicago played well in that fourth quarter, they did a nice job, but we've got to find a way to get it done.

"We've got to find a way in one of those drives to get that first first down, get a little momentum going, put them on their heels a little bit and secure that ball game. We weren't able to do it."